Northmont holds annual wrestling premier

CLAYTON — Northmont hosted Wayne during its annual tradition of holding a wrestling premier the Friday after Thanksgiving.

The Warriors lineup was not at full-strength with seven key starters out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday, including defending Division I state heavyweight champion Jacob Padilla, who went 42-0 last season.

As a result the Thunderbolts scored a decisive 100-15 victory over the Warriors.

The premier featured three rounds lasting one minute each for each match. Weight class designations were not used during this preseason tuneup with wrestlers facing heavier or lighter opponents in some matches. Some of the contestants wrestled in multiple matches, like Wayne’s Jarrett Shavers, who faced three different opponents.

“You don’t line up weight wise in this premier. It could be five or ten pounds either way, but you just go with what you have right now,” said Northmont coach Scott Newburg. “I was just impressed with how the kids went out there and competed. We talked before the match. We didn’t talk about winning or losing, we talked about aggressive wrestling. You can’t coach that. You have to have that inside. The kids really showed me that they have that in them a lot tonight.”

Newburg noted that the coaching staff always stresses to get the first takedown, and he feels his team accomplished that.

“If you get the first takedown 80 percent of the time you are going to win that match,” Newburg said. “I haven’t looked at the stats yet, but I know we were close to that. We had some freshmen that wrestled a couple times tonight and they did a fantastic job. This is probably one of the best freshmen groups that I have had here in the last 20 years. I am looking forward to building on them and with the experienced guys that we have I think we can make some noise in our league this year.”

Wayne opened the match with Zayvier Bradley Jordan scoring a 5-0 decision over Northmont’s Drake Givens.

After that the Thunderbolts won the next five matches.

Phil Tracey won by a fall (1:12) over Jarrett Shavers. Seth Frantz won by a fall (0:35) vs. Even (E.T.) Tengesdahl. Bryce Asher won by a fall (0:50) vs. Brent Holsinger. Brennan Wilson won by a fall (0:55) over female opponent Jordan Braden. Christian Pendleton scored a 12-0 major decision against Evan Fair.

Wayne won its next match when Karam Abuhelal scored a 7-5 decision in overtime vs. Noah Wilkins.

Northmont’s Andrew Knick won by a fall (1:59) vs. Braydon Lawson.

Wayne’s Austin Mullins scored a 5-2 decision over Miles Moyer.

Northmont swept the next six matches. Payton Lupton won by a fall (0:46) vs. Michael Newman.

Ryan Stowers won by a fall (2:24) vs. Brendan Dunn. A.J. Conti won by a fall (2:47) vs. Ozzhan Makhmudov.

James Wilson won by a fall (1:55) vs. Brent Holsinger. Brian Jones won by a fall (0:28) vs. Dan Patterson. Billy Mengerink won by a fall (0:51) vs. Jarrett Shavers.

Wayne’s next victory came when Isaiah Woolum, trailing 4-0 after two rounds, won by a fall (2:31) vs. Brennan Wilson.

Northmont swept the final seven matches of the evening. Logan Pike, son of former Northmont wrestling standout Greg Pike (Class of 1977), won by a fall (2:42) vs. Riese Koors.

Noah Wilkins scored an 11-1 major decision over Ozzhan Makhmudov. Jackson Clark won by a fall (0:27) vs. Brent Holsinger. Ryan Stowers won by a fall (1:51) vs. Mason Timberlake.

Chris Gross won by a fall (2:51) vs. Jarrett Shavers. Jake Staley scored a 5-0 decision over Evan Tengesdahl.

In the final match Andrew Knick scored a 7-0 decision vs. Austin Mullins.

Despite the loss Wayne veteran coach Randy Bitsko was pleased with how his team competed in the annual holiday event.

“I always enjoy coming to see the Newburg clan. It is always a good time,” Bitsko said. “I knew tonight was going to be a difficult night with seven of our starters out of town and not wrestling tonight. It was nice to see Austin Mullins go 1-1 tonight. I saw some bright spots from some of my young guys, but when you come out for a premier during Thanksgiving you know how things are going to go. We were without both the Padilla boys, Jaden Hardrick, Ryder Pierce, Mason Lawson and John Porter, so I am missing some superstars that I think would have made tonight’s match very even. I’m not saying we would have come out and swept everything, but I think we would have had some more exciting matches. It is always a pleasure to come here and see everybody.”

Northmont opens the regular season Dec. 13 and 14 at the Cleveland Independence Invitational.

