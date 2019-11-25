Rotary names Athletes of the Month

CLAYTON — Northmont Varsity golfers were recognized during a recent meeting of the Northmont Rotary as the November Athletes of the Month.

Senior Carly Sherwood represented the girls team while Justus Thomas, also a senior, was the representative for the boys team.

Sherwood is recognized as an excellent golfer. Further, she works hard in the classroom, contributes to the local community at large, and is an outstanding student.

When not swinging a golf club, Thomas, a first-rate golfer, is also a role model to other students as a hard worker and excellent student. He strives to be an inspiration for others with a service oriented approach to life.

The Sports Medicine Center at Miami Valley Hospital North co-sponsors this award with Northmont High School and the Northmont Rotary.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Carly Sherwood receives her Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael Barrow, M.D. Contributed photos Dr. Michael Barrow, Northmont Team Physician, is shown awarding the Athlete of the Month plaque to Justus Thomas. Contributed photos

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

