Lady Bolts rout Butler in season opener

CLAYTON — Northmont’s varsity girls basketball team posted a solid 59-36 non-conference victory Saturday over Butler to open the 2019-2020 season.

Senior guard Kaitlyn McCrary led the Lady Bolts with 17 points while senior forward Gabby Kline had 14 and junior forward Dasia Turner tossed in 13.

Freshman guard Sami Bardonaro led Butler with 10 points.

Butler kept the game close in the first quarter with junior guard Elaina Burley nailing a pair of 3-point goals while senior guard Gracie Price and Bardonaro netted one trey apiece. Burley added a third 3-pointer in the second quarter and Bardonaro scored a bucket, but that was all the offense Butler could generate as Northmont took a 30-18 halftime lead.

McCrary and Turner paced the Lady Bolts with 10 points each in the first half and Kline had six.

Northmont’s defense was solid the entire second half limiting Butler to nine points in both the third and fourth quarters.

The Lady Bolts extended their lead to 42-27 entering the fourth quarter and led by as many as 28 points before pulling their starters.

“We definitely played really well as a team today,” said Northmont coach Bethany Kincer. “We have a solid five (starters) that are unselfish with the ball and are willing to share it with each other and are engaged in looking to score every possession. Defensively we communicated really well. We moved our feet and switched it up when we needed to, so overall I think we did a very solid job as a team. We shared the ball well and when someone wasn’t scoring someone else stepped up for us.”

Butler will host non-conference opponent Springfield on Tuesday. Northmont will host Beavercreek on Monday and plays at Springboro on Wednesday.

Butler: Elaina Burley 3-0-9, Gracie Price 1-0-3, Ella Neely 1-1-3, Evan Neely 1-3-5, Emily Ledbetter 2-0-4, Sami Bardonaro 1-7-10, Caitlyn Plummer 0-1-1, Megan Allen 0-1-1. Totals: 9-13-36.

Northmont: Kaitlyn McCrary 4-5-17, Amari Bradford 3-2-8, Tierra Freeman 2-0-4, Dasia Turner 4-6-14, Gabby Kline 5-4-14, Ashley Besingi 1-1-3. Totals: 19-18-59.

3-point goals: Butler 4 (Burley 2, Price, Bardonaro); Northmont 2 (McCrary 2).

Records: Butler 0-1, Northmont 1-0.

