Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

City of Englewood

Report 19-088303: An unknown subject damaged a strand of orange lights in the 4000 block of Gateway Dr. The strand had a clean cut through the cord consistent with being cut with a sharp instrument.

Report 19-088457: William E. Gavin, 62, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

City of Englewood

Report 19-088557: Audrey A. Collins, 39, of Englewood, was charged with driving under suspension and arrested on a warrant out of Miami County. Collins was transported to County Line Road and released to a Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Thursday, Nov. 7

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1602: A black Chrysler sedan with two push lawnmowers in the front seats was tagged for towing in the 6000 block of Summersweet Dr. The vehicle had not been moved for several days and had expired plates.

Report CL19-1605: A resident of Hoke Road reported that for the past month all of his mail had been delivered to his parent’s house on Old Salem Road. He then received an official change of address validation from the U.S. Postal Service even though he never filed for a change of address. He then received new credit card from U.S. Bank even though he didn’t request one. He reported the card to U.S. Bank’s fraud department and they advised him to file a police report.

City of Englewood

Report 19-089043: Police responded to the Dollar Tree where an employee attacked a manager. The employee had allegedly been rude to customers while working the register and was informed her shift was being cut short due to her attitude. The employee began cursing in front of customers and when the manager stated she was calling the police the employee tackled her and began assaulting her in front of customers. She then fled the scene. Ra’Shae L. Austin, 22, of Englewood, was charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Friday, Nov. 8

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1607: A resident reported the theft of $3,800 from a safe after female friend stayed at his house before returning to Florida. He had also opened a joint credit card account and discovered she had maxed the card out to its $10,000 limit. Whenever he tries to contact her by phone she refuses to accept his calls.

Report CL19-1609: A resident reported that an unknown subject had withdrawn $700 from his River Valley Credit Union account without authorization. The account is set up to make automatic payments for a car he purchased and is not used for anything else. He cancelled the account and reported the withdrawal as fraudulent.

Report CL19-1615: A stolen wallet was reported at Nick’s Food Mart (formerly Circle K). Security camera footage revealed the victim’s wallet fell on the ground when he exited his vehicle. A white male subject exited the store saw the wallet, quickly looked back at the store and then walked over and picked it up. Officers recognized the suspect and attempted to contact him at his residence without success.

Report CL19-1617: Police responded to Garden Woods Apartments where a female subject had boiling grease poured onto her by her intoxicated boyfriend as she was in bed. He fled the scene. The female suffered severe burns. An Englewood Medic responded to the scene and transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. A BOLO was issued for the suspect who was last seen driving a red 2007 Ford Fusion.

City of Union

Report 19-089253: Police responded to the 700 block of W. Martindale Road on a child that had been abandoned at a home with no electrical service by his father who bought a one-way ticket to Vietnam. Tommy Pham, 54, of Union, was charged with child endangering. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Saturday, Nov. 9

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1618: Devon Hayes, 40, of Dayton 45402, was charged with driving while under the influence, marked lanes of travel, and refusal of a breath test. He was transported to the county jail.

Sunday, Nov. 10

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1623: Robert Byas, 45, of Dayton 45424, was charged with driving while under the influence, failure to obey traffic control devices, operating a vehicle without a valid license and driving under the influence with a prior violation within 20 year. Byas was previously charged with DUI in 2003. He was transported to the county jail.

Monday, Nov. 11

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1626: A vehicle was pulled over for a marked lanes violation and the driver and passenger removed. A gel capsule containing a white powder was found in the back seat area where the passenger had been sitting. A capped hypodermic syringe was also found between the rear seat cushion and side of the vehicle. Police also found a gel capsule in the patrol vehicle where the passenger had been seated along with a crystalized substance covering the seat consistent with methamphetamine. Beneath the cruiser’s rear seat a plastic bag was found containing a crystalized substance. While in custody the subject began asking for help and was acting strangely. He admitted to swallowing a gel cap that contained either heroin or fentanyl. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North. Joshua Combs, 41, of Greenville, was charged with possession of drugs and issued a court summons.

Report CL19-1627: An unresponsive male subject was reported at the corner of Morrow Drive and Old Salem Road. An Englewood officer assisted by responding to the scene to search the subject and waited until Clayton medics arrived. The subject stated he had overdosed on heroin and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North.

Report CL19-1629: Lawrence R. Fornash, Jr., 40, at large, was arrested on an active warrant and was charged with obstructing justice and seat belt required. He was transported to the county jail.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1633: A vehicle was pulled over for speeding and upon approaching the driver the officer smelled raw marijuana. Terry T. Pullen III, 22, of Dayton 45417, was charged with speeding, no operator’s license, and possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons and released to a valid driver.

Thursday, Nov. 14

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1637: A vehicle was pulled over for not having the rear license plate illuminated. A passenger in the vehicle, Stephanie K. Barker, 39, of Greenville, was charged with possession of drugs – schedule I or II substance, and transported to the county jail.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

