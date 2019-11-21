Harding named Athletics Director of the Year

COLUMBUS — Northmont Athletics Director Micah Harding received the Southwest Ohio Athletics Director of the Year award on Monday, Nov. 11 at the Hilton Columbus at Easton.

The award by the Southwest Ohio Athletics Directors Association/Ohio Interscholastic Athletics Administrators Association is “presented to individuals who exemplify the highest standards of their profession and who, through their influence on the lives of young people under their direction, have made significant contributions to their school and community.”

After growing up in Cedarville, Harding graduated from Cedarville University. He previously served as athletics director at Fairborn High School before coming to Northmont.

Harding was nominated for the SWOADA award by one of his his peers. The other athletics directors in Southwest Ohio then voted to bestow him with the award.

“It is an honor to receive the award since it is voted on by your peers,” Harding said. “The Northmont area is a great community. People support athletics and the school district has good academics, great graduation scores and test scores. It’s a community anyone would want to live in. I wanted to come here because it is the type of community my family can live in and it is the perfect school district for my kids to attend. We love it here.”

Harding is the 2015 recipient of the Southwest Ohio Athletics Director’s Association Horizon Award, which is granted to leaders who demonstrate within the first three years, signs of professionalism and involvement that make a difference in their school or conference.

Harding graduated from Cedarville University in 2007 with a bachelor of arts degree in Sports Management, and more recently graduated from Antioch University Midwest with a Masters in Education. Harding taught Language Arts and Social Studies prior to becoming an administrator. In addition to being the high School athletics director, Harding is also the South Unit principal, overseeing the athletics wing of Northmont High School. Harding oversees the Health, Physical Education, Music and ROTC departments.

He and his wife, Emily along with their two children, Will and Celia live in Clayton.

Harding https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_Micah_Harding-1.jpg Harding

Northmont AD earns top award by vote of his peers

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind