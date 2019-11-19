Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sunday, Oct. 27

City of Englewood

Report 19-086101: An officer pulled a vehicle over for speeding and smelled burnt marijuana coming from the interior. Ronnie L. Reid, 25, of Dayton 45406, was charged with speeding and possession of drugs. He was issued a court summons.

Monday, Oct. 28

City of Englewood

Report 19-086146: An officer pulled a vehicle over for speeding on Main Street and detected an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Wafaa Y. Hamdi, 20, of Englewood, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle after underage consumption and speeding. She registered at .065 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. Hamdi was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

City of Englewood

Report 19-086509: A 17-year-old male was charged with being unruly after refusing to get up for school. He has been late to school seven times, missed school unexcused eighteen times and absent with excuse five times. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

City of Union

Report 19-086404: Police responded to the intersection of Phillipsburg-Union Road and N. Main Street where a vehicle crashed through a fence and landed at the bottom of a waterfall 30 feet down. A male subject was being assisted up the hill by a medic but assistance by an officer was needed. The male had an odor of alcohol about him. He advised that he had consumed wine and had smoked marijuana. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North. Officers found a loaded handgun in his vehicle. William E. Yoe, 55, of Phillipsburg, was charged with using weapons while intoxicated and driving while under the influence. He was issued a court summons.

Friday, Nov. 1

City of Englewood

Report 19-087518: Ahmad R. Woullard, 21, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft atMeijer and transported to the county jail.

Jamie L. Jones, 33, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

City of Union

Report 19-087393: Deairriontae D. Minton, 23, of Dayton, 45424, was charged with domestic violence. He fled the scene prior to police arrival. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court which will issue Minton a summons to appear. He was also trespassed from a residence in the 100 block of Walden Farm Circle.

Report 19-087409: Michael S. Howard, 36, of Springfield, was charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court which will issue Howard a summons to appear.

Saturday, Nov. 2

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1575: An officer pulled a vehicle over with North Carolina registration because the license plate was listed as stolen. The officer then discovered the vehicle was also listed as stolen. Zachary T. Ringo, 21, of Vandalia, was charged with receiving stolen property. He was transported to the county jail. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service advised that Ringo was a deserter and his commanding officer was in the process of filing paperwork to have him held in custody.

City of Englewood

Report 19-087631: A 16-year-old female was charged with being unruly after tearing her mother’s shirt when her phone was taken away for disciplinary reasons. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Sunday, Nov. 3

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1580: Police responded to a domestic complaint on Cotillion Court. No charges were filed.

Report CL19-1582: Michael Galiardi, 54, of Kettering, was charged with obstructing official business. He was issued a court summons.

City of Englewood

Report 19-087822: An officer observed a silver Jeep stopped at a red light on Rockridge Rd. at S. Main St. The vehicle had traveled over the white stop bar clearly marked on the ground. The vehicle had also traveled over a double solid yellow line marking the east bound left turn only lane and the west bound lane, with the entire car over the line. The vehicle was currently stationary and the officer waited for it to turn when the traffic light cycled. When the light cycled to green, the vehicle remained stopped where it was even though there was no oncoming traffic and it would have been safe to turn. The officer approached the driver and saw that she appeared to be asleep at the wheel with the vehicle in drive and her foot on the brake. When the driver woke up and was asked for her license she moved a coat on the passenger seat where the officer observed an open container of alcohol. She registered at .189 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. Alisha M. Jenkins, 36, of Trotwood, was charged with driving while under the influence, marked lanes, red light violation and open container. She was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

City of Union

Report 19-087814: Robert G. Deeter, 59, of Dayton 45414, was charged with domestic violence. He was issued a court summons.

Monday, Nov. 4

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1583: Police responded to the 6800 block of Union Road on a vehicle crash with an unconscious driver. Kenneth Derrick, 42, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence with multiple DUI convictions in the last three years, possession of drugs – Schedule I and/or II, possession of drugs – Schedule III, IV or V, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and failure to control. He was transported to the county jail.

Report CL19-1590: A 15-year-old male was charged with being unruly on Morrow Drive. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report CL19-1591: Colton Lawson, 25, of Clayton 45415, was charged with possession of drugs after being found suffering from an overdose inside a vehicle at Casey’s General Store. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North.

City of Union

Report 19-088177: Police responded to the area of Skyles and Shaw roads on a suspicious subject. Damon S. Williams, 23, of Springfield, was arrested on three active warrants issued by Springfield Police on two counts of theft and one count of narcotics equipment and possession. Williams was transported to the county jail.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1594: A victim came to police department to report credit card fraud. Charges totaling more than $9,000 were made on the victim’s account in Miami and Deerfield, Fla.

City of Union

Report 19-088438: An officer pulled a vehicle over for making an illegal U-turn. Taj M. Williams, 27, of Dayton 45417, was charged with driving under suspension and was arrested on a warrant issued by the Ohio State Patrol. Williams was released to the Ohio State Patrol.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

City of Union

Report 19-088774: Police responded to the 100 block of Settlers Trail on the report of a burglary in progress with the homeowner chasing the suspect. An officer arrived and placed the suspect into custody. Thomas C. Hendricks, 34, of Brookville, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing drug abuse instruments. He was transported to the county jail.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/11/web1_Chiefs_Composite-5.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind