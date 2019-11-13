Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday,Oct. 21

City of Englewood

Report 19-084541: Police responded to Cedargate Apartments on the report of a female not breathing. People inside the apartment were applying chest compressions. Medics arrived and administered two doses of Narcan and the female became responsive. She admitted to possibly snorting fentanyl. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North. Dianna H. Stevenson, 46, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated. She was issued a court summons.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

City of Englewood

Report 19-085002: Ke’aujai N. Blair, 21, of Trotwood and Le’Shonae M. Gibson, 26, of Dayton 45414, were each charged with theft at Walmart. Both women were issued a court summons and released.

Report 19-085081: A13-year-old male was charged with theft at Walmart and was transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Thursday,Oct. 24

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1534: Angela F. Zappia, 52, of Beavercreek was charged with passing bad checks. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court which will issue Zappia a summons to appear.

City of Englewood

Report 19-085271: Jermaine E. Jackson, Jr., 21, of Dayton 45405 and L’Dontae Dai’re James Head, 19, of Dayton 45406, were each charged with theft at Walmart. They were taken into custody and transported to the county jail.

Friday, Oct. 25

City of Englewood

Report 19-085587: A resident of Cedargate Apartments reported that he lost $175 after getting involved in a cash back scam through Social Media. He was instructed to send $175 to a subject named Tony on Instagram using the Instagram name KASH_KOW who claimed he would flip the money and send the money back with a profit minus a service charge within a few minutes. The victim went to the Englewood Walmart and wired the money to Tony’s PayPal account then waited for the cash return. No cash was ever returned and Tony would not respond to the victim’s phone calls. The victim stated that he was not concerned about losing the money but wanted to file a report so that other people would not become victims of the same scam.

City of Union

Report 19-085560: Officers responded to a residence on the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival a subject stated that his grandson was in the bathroom and breaking things. Officers observed a fresh needle mark on the grandson’s arm that was still bleeding. A second officer located a spoon in the bathroom with heroin residue. He had also concealed a needle and foil package in a body cavity. Kevin T. Rowland, 23, of Union, was charged with possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments. He was transported to the county jail.

Report 19-085624: The theft of prescription medication was reported at a residence on Carol Lane. The victim advised that someone was also looking in through her window around 12:30 a.m. There were no signs of forced entry to the residence.

Saturday, Oct. 26

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1538: The theft of a package from a mailbox containing a ring ordered from Larson Jewelers was reported in the 7800 block of Lisa Lee Lane. The victim stated she saw three juveniles looking through her neighbor’s mailbox and noticed that her mailbox was open. She stated that she had observed the juveniles in the area before and believes that they live in the apartment complex at 7919 N. Main St.

City of Englewood

Report 19-085676: Police responded to Waffle House at 3:05 a.m. on the report of a female, possibly intoxicated, was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. When police arrived employees advised that the female was arguing with other patrons at another table as well as employees and refused to leave. The female told police other patrons stated to her that she appeared to be “low income” because she was wearing a Halloween costume. She stated that when she was asked to leave she refused and told employees that they would have to call authorities because she didn’t believe that she should have to leave. An officer informed the female that employees had the right to ask her to leave and told her that she needed to pay her bill and leave the business. She refused and continued eating her food. She was told that she would be placed under arrest for criminal trespass if she refused to leave the business and she stated that she would leave but she continued to eat her food. Officer Shoemaker gave the female a final warning and after she refused to leave officers placed her under arrest. Johnna M. Linson, 21, of Springfield, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct / offensive behavior. She was transported to the county jail.

City of Union

Report 19-085811: Tabitha A. McKnight, 28, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Sunday, Oct. 27

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1543: While on patrol an officer observed a vehicle traveling south on State Route 49 that matched the description of a stolen vehicle out of Clinton County. A traffic stop was initiated and after checking the Vehicle Identification Number the officer was able to confirm the vehicle as stolen. The driver stated that she bought the car at a small used car dealership in Moraine and she had recently purchased new tires. The driver was advised that she needed to contact the used car dealership about the vehicle being listed at stolen. The vehicle was towed away and impounded.

Monday, Oct. 28

City of Union

Report 19-086382: A subject came to the police department to turn himself in on a warrant. Sky J. Ingram, 28, of Union, was taken into custody and a warrant issued by Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear. He was transported to the county jail.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1551: A resident reported that after going to a Spectrum store to switch service for his cell phone he was informed by employees that unknown subjects had used his personal information to open an account and received two phones. The victim did not authorize any individuals to use his information and he had no knowledge the transaction took place until he visited Spectrum. The suspects used a credit card other than his to open the account but he did cancel his credit card just in case.

Report CL19-1553: Police responded to the Cottages of Clayton on a theft report. A resident accused an employee of stealing money from her. An officer called the employee and asked her to come in to speak with him about the allegations. She gave several reasons why she could not come in but agreed to talk over the phone. She admitted that she had asked to borrow some money from the resident with the understanding that she would pay the money back. She later admitted to “borrowing” an undisclosed amount of money, began crying and admitted that she should not have borrowed the money. She stated she was willing to pay all the money back. Since borrowing money from residents violated company policy the employee was terminated.

Report CL19-1555: Officers responded to the 8300 block of N. Main St. at 7:34 p.m. on the report of a roll-over injury crash. After arriving at the accident scene officers observed two females attempting to retrieve items from one of the vehicles involved in the crash. After approaching one of the females the officer noticed that she was having a hard time forming words and sentences when questioned. When she spoke her words were slurred. A odor of alcohol was detected. She denied consuming any alcohol. She was holding two purses. After failing a field sobriety test Dasia A. Young, 28, of Westerville, was charged with driving while under the influence and driving under financial responsibility act suspension. While searching the purses Young was carrying an officer found two opened and nearly empty bottles of alcohol and a “netSpend” Master Card belonging to another subject. Young was transported to the county jail.

Thursday, Oct. 31

City of Union

Report 19-087039: Jackie W. Sweet, 27, of Troy, was arrested in Miami County on a warrant issued by Union Police for failure to appear. Sweet was released to a Union officer and transported to the county jail.

Friday, Nov. 1

City of Union

Report 19-087390: Samantha R. Raab, 24, of Dayton 45417, was charged with speeding and driving under suspension and was arrested on a warrant issued by Englewood for failure to comply with probation. Raab was taken into custody and released to an Englewood officer.

