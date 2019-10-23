Thunderbolts fall to Elks in district semifinal

WEST CARROLLTON — Centerville avenged a 5-0 regular season loss to Northmont with a dominant 3-0 victory Tuesday over the Thunderbolts in the boys Division I Southwest 5 district semifinal at West Carrollton High School.

Centerville might not have taken Northmont as a serious threat during regular season play. After all, the Thunderbolts had not defeated the Elks in 15 years. The 5-0 drubbing no doubt left a sour taste in Centerville’s mouth. They rinsed it out Tuesday night.

The Elks took control of the match early and prevented Northmont from getting a single shot on goal the entire first half. Centerville passed the ball effectively and cut off numerous Northmont passes to mount repeated runs at the Thunderbolts’ goal.

Junior midfielder Thomas Maley notched the Elks’ first goal at 34:04 in the first half. Sophomore forward Matt Fahrenkamp netted the second goal off an assist by senior Alex Weller at the 22:45 mark in the first half and that goal only heightened the amperage of the already confident Centerville lineup.

“Kudos to Centerville. They played a really well organized style of game. We just didn’t match their intensity and their work rate during the first half especially,” said Northmont coach Bob Brown. “When you are down 2-0 it’s tough against a quality team like them.”

The score remained 2-0 in the Elks favor at halftime. Fahrenkamp boosted the lead to 3-0 with his second goal of the night with 31:38 remaining in the match and from there Centerville kept the defensive pressure on the Thunderbolts to preserve the shutout.

Centerville goalkeeper, sophomore Keaton Haugen, only had to make a few saves. He missed the regular season contest due to injury.

“Haugen did a good job,” Brown added. “I don’t think we even took a shot in the first half, but in the second half he did well and made a couple of saves. Centerville should represent us well against Elder in the district final.”

Despite the loss Brown, who was named Coach of the Year, was pleased with the success his team experienced this season.

“You know, any time you are 11-5-2 you can’t really complain. You always look back and say, ‘If this or this would have happened’ or whatever. It’s a great group of guys and our seniors did an incredible job of making everyone feel like part of the family. It has been a real positive season and I hope that it just leads to more of the same in the future.”

With the victory Centerville improved to 11-7-1 and will face Cincinnati Elder in the district final on Oct. 26 at Lakota West.

Centerville coach Jeff Monbeck credited his team’s victory to the hard work his team put in to improve over the course of the season.

“Over the course of the season we’ve just been working hard and some guys have stepped up in big moments and that’s what it is all about,” Monbeck said. “We didn’t do anything really different tonight than we’ve done all year. We just executed and that is a credit to our guys.”

Northmont goalkeeper Nick Newman leaps high to make a save on Centerville’s first shot on goal. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_NickNewman-1.jpg Northmont goalkeeper Nick Newman leaps high to make a save on Centerville’s first shot on goal. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Senior forward Justin Menker fights off pressure by Centerville senior midfielder Jack Rudolph. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_JustinMenker-1.jpg Senior forward Justin Menker fights off pressure by Centerville senior midfielder Jack Rudolph. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Centerville sophomore Will Hoffman settles the ball as Northmont senior Kevin Zile moves in to defend. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_WillHoffman.jpg Centerville sophomore Will Hoffman settles the ball as Northmont senior Kevin Zile moves in to defend. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Centerville defender Alex Weller grabs the right arm of Northmont senior Noah McGilton. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_NoahMcGilton.jpg Centerville defender Alex Weller grabs the right arm of Northmont senior Noah McGilton. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

