Thunderbolts rout Miamisburg 41-7

CLAYTON — Northmont racked up 452 yards while limiting Miamisburg to 154 yards Friday during a lopsided 41-7 victory.

Northmont improved to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play while Miamisburg fell to 1-7 and 0-3.

“We had a really good week of practice, the last two weeks really,” said Northmont coach Tony Broering. “We have re-energized and refocused. We have been telling the boys the last couple weeks that we have four games. Win four and you’re in, win and you’re in (the playoffs). Last week was our first round of the playoffs. We won that so it was one down and three to go, and tonight was two down, two to go so we are focused on that. We want to keep it going next week with another tough GWOC opponent (Centerville) and week ten of course is Wayne.”

The Thunderbolts took control of the game from the outset when Andrew Knick intercepted a pass during the Vikings first possession to give Northmont possession at its own 18 yard line. Seven plays later Keaton Kesling tossed a 14 yard touchdown pass to running back Michael Franklin. Brandon Goodwin’s kick put the Thunderbolts on top 7-0 with 8:12 remaining in the first quarter.

From there Northmont ran roughshod over a Miamisburg team that allegedly had a lineup on the field consisting of mostly freshmen and sophomores.

Miamisburg coughed the ball up on a fumble at its own 28. Franklin gained 18 yards and then scored on a 10 yard run. Goodwin’s kick put the Thunderbolts up 14-0 at the 7:42 mark in the first quarter. Goodwin kicked a 27 yard field goal on the next possession. Kesling hit Justin Golson with a 27 yard touchdown pass to give Northmont a 24-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and the rout was on.

Kesling completed 26 of 32 pass attempts for 343 yards and three touchdowns. Allen caught 10 of those passes for 148 yards and one TD while Golson had six receptions for 77 yards and one TD. Franklin carried the ball 19 times for 81 yards and two TDs.

Early in the second quarter Knick intercepted his second pass of the game in the end zone. Instead of kneeling down for a touchback Knick returned the interception to the 31 yard line. On third down and 10 Kesling fired a pass to Marcus Allen for a first down at the Vikings’ 36. Two plays later Kesling hit freshman receiver Javien Brownlee for a first down at the 19. Golson followed with a reception for a first and goal at the two. From there Franklin scored on a two yard run. Goodwin’s kick boosted the lead to 31-0.

On Northmont’s final possession of the first half Kesling completed six passes hitting Keys, Allen, Golson, Franklin twice and Brownlee. On first down at the 25 Kesling rolled to his right and then raced down the sideline to pick up a first down at the three yard line. Two plays later Kesling tossed a one yard touchdown to Allen to put Northmont on top 38-0 at halftime.

Goodwin kicked another 27 yard field goal in the third quarter to put Northmont up 41-0. Miamisburg’s only score of the night came on a 66 yard touchdown pass by Braden Barr to Taiwan Howard with 9:31 remaining. Reece Bryant’s kick made the final tally 41-7.

“The boys have had a great attitude and great energy and they are awesome kids to coach,” Broering said.

Prior to the game the players signed a football and a shirt for a wheelchair bound fan, Evan Rieben, who attends every game on the sideline.

“I told them how proud I was for what they did before the game for Evan,” Broering added. “I love ‘em. They are great kids.”

Andrew Knick steps in front of Miamisburg receiver Kollin Ivy to make an interception early in the first quarter. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_AndrewKnick.jpg Andrew Knick steps in front of Miamisburg receiver Kollin Ivy to make an interception early in the first quarter. Photo by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Receiver Jazz Keys sidesteps Miamisburg linebacker Luke Myers to pick up a first down. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_JazzKeys-1.jpg Receiver Jazz Keys sidesteps Miamisburg linebacker Luke Myers to pick up a first down. Photo by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Brandon Goodwin kicks a 27 yard field goal during the third quarter. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_BrandonGoodwin.jpg Brandon Goodwin kicks a 27 yard field goal during the third quarter. Photo by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Marcus Allen hauls in a touchdown pass to Marcus Allen to give Northmont a 38-0 halftime lead. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_MarcusAllen_2.jpg Marcus Allen hauls in a touchdown pass to Marcus Allen to give Northmont a 38-0 halftime lead. Photo by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Northmont quarterback Keaton Kesling evades a tackle by Miamisburg linebacker Connor Musgrove. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_KeatonKesling.jpg Northmont quarterback Keaton Kesling evades a tackle by Miamisburg linebacker Connor Musgrove. Photo by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind