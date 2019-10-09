Beavercreek eclipses Northmont record

CLAYTON — Beavercreek set a new state record by recording its 40th consecutive victory Wednesday by defeating Northmont 3-0. Northmont held the previous record of 39 consecutive wins (1984-1986).

The longest unbeaten streak including wins and ties is 84 held by Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (2012-2015) with Northmont holding the second longest unbeaten streak of 43 from 1984-1986.

The Beavers last loss was on Oct. 26, 2017 to Mason in postseason play, 1-0.

Northmont played an outstanding game by keeping Beavercreek off the scoreboard for 60 minutes and 22 seconds. The Beavers eventually scored on a deflected shot when junior Kelsey Louderback scored with 19:38 remaining in the match.

“We were playing the best there is,” said Northmont coach Ted Mergler. “They had 39 straight victories coming into tonight. They haven’t lost since the final four of 2017 tournament and we played them to 0-0 for just over 60 minutes. I am super proud of my girls. Unfortunately we had a bad break and once that first goal scored we lost a little bit of that momentum there that was keeping us in the game and keeping our fight there. This is probably the best effort and the best game I’ve seen my girls play the entire season. We gave Beavercreek a fight. If they were going to set the record they were going to have to earn it tonight and I felt like we made them earn it.”

Beavercreek notched its second goal with 13:03 left on a penalty kick by senior Morgan Currier. The final goal was scored by Cassie Crawford with 10:20 remaining on shot that apparently went unseen by Northmont goalkeeper Taylor Pritchett, who had played an outstanding game by rejecting numerous shots on goal most of the night. The final goal looped over the top of numerous players bunched in front of the goal. The shot didn’t have much speed but it easily found the back of the net.

The Beavers improve to 16-0-0 with coach Steve Popp third all-time for most career wins with an overall record of 413-118-64 in his career at Bellbrook (1989-1993), Wayne (1994-1998) and Beavercreek 1999-present). Popp is two wins away from moving into second place for most career coaching victories, which stands at 414 by Dino McIntyre (414-38-33) of Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (1993-2015).

Northmont (7-7-1) opens tournament play at home Monday against Miamisburg (5-7-3) at 7 p.m.

Morgan Ross moves in to thwart a scoring threat by Beavercreek junior Kelsey Louderback. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_Morgan_Ross.jpg Morgan Ross moves in to thwart a scoring threat by Beavercreek junior Kelsey Louderback. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Northmont goalkeeper Taylor Pritchett deflects a shot by Beavercreek midfielder Heide Orloff. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_TaylorPritchett.jpg Northmont goalkeeper Taylor Pritchett deflects a shot by Beavercreek midfielder Heide Orloff. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Aviana Ewing blocks a pass attempt by Beavercreek’s Grace Pfaffenbichler. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_Aviana_Ewing.jpg Aviana Ewing blocks a pass attempt by Beavercreek’s Grace Pfaffenbichler. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

Beavers win 40th consecutive game to set state record

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind