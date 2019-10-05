Thunderbolts rally falls short vs. Panthers

CLAYTON — Springboro remained undefeated Friday by rolling to its sixth straight victory 27-21 against Northmont.

With the victory Springboro improves to 2-0 in conference play and 6-0 overall while Northmont falls to 0-2 and 2-4.

The Panthers led 3-0 after the first quarter and 17-0 at halftime and midway through the third quarter opened up a 24-0 lead before Northmont’s offense finally started to click.

“Springboro had great field position all night. I don’t think they started a drive that wasn’t at the 50 or on our side of the field,” said Northmont coach Tony Broering. “That is a huge advantage. We just didn’t make any plays in the first half offensively and then we did in the second half and you saw what happened. We’ve got some talented kids. They just have to make those plays the entire game, not just in the second half.”

Northmont shot itself in the foot on its first possession by coughing the ball up on a fumble with the Panthers recovering the ball at the Thunderbolts’ 35 yard line.

Matthew Dapore kicked a 31 yard first quarter field goal and quarterback Landon Palmer tossed touchdowns of 35 yards to Conner Heyser and 15 yard to Kaleel Trent to put the Panthers up 17-0 at the half. Timmy Keseday scored on a 23 yard run with 6:35 left in the third quarter to boost the lead to 24-0.

Northmont finally got on the scoreboard via a three yard touchdown pass by Keaton Kesling to Jazz Keys with 3:39 left in the third. Brandon Goodwin’s kick made it 24-7. The touchdown was set up by a 35 yard pass reception by Marcus Allen.

Springboro extended its lead to 27-7 with 5:53 left in fourth quarter with Dapore kicking a 20 yard field goal and it seemed the Panthers had the game in the bag.

Northmont stormed back with Kesling tossing a 26 yard touchdown pass to Marcus Allen with Goodwin’s kick cutting the Panthers’ lead to 27-14 with 4:25 left.

Kesling connected with Allen again for a 47 yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining. Goodwin’s kick narrowed the gap to 27-21.

Northmont’s defense forced Springboro to punt with the ball downed at the Thunderbolts’ two yard line with 0:9.8 seconds left. On the second play of the possession Brock Bernard intercepted a pass to end the game as Springboro escaped with a six point victory.

Kesling completed 20 of 41 pass attempts for 228 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Northmont still suffers from a totally ineffective running game with only 35 rushing yards on 14 carries. Allen caught six passes for 142 yards and two TDs. Keys had seven receptions for 43 yards. Golson had four receptions for 16 yards, Javien Brownlee two receptions for 12 yards and Michael Franklin one reception for 15 yards.

Springboro had a more balanced attack and dominated time of possession controlling the ball for 24:40 compared to 18:25 for Northmont. Landon Palmer completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 144 yards and two touchdowns and Mikey Appel completed three of six passes for 25 yards. Springboro also gained 141 yards rushing on 44 carries. Keseday had 16 carries for 75 yards and one TD. Willieon Yates had 10 carries for 42 yards and Moise Armbruster had seven carries for 47 yards to lead the rushing attack.

Justin Golson uses a stiff arm to avoid a tackle by linebacker Xavier Trent. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_JustinGolson.jpg Justin Golson uses a stiff arm to avoid a tackle by linebacker Xavier Trent. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Eli Newburg closes in and eventually sacks Springboro quarterback Landon Palmer. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_Eli_Newburg.jpg Eli Newburg closes in and eventually sacks Springboro quarterback Landon Palmer. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Jazz Keys scores on a three yard pass reception to give Northmont its first score vs. Springboro. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_Jazz_Keys.jpg Jazz Keys scores on a three yard pass reception to give Northmont its first score vs. Springboro. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Quarterback Keaton Kesling runs for a first down after avoiding a potential sack by the Springboro defense. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_Keaton_Kesling.jpg Quarterback Keaton Kesling runs for a first down after avoiding a potential sack by the Springboro defense. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star After hauling in a pass Marcus Allen spins away from Springboro defender Timmy Keseday to score a 47 yard touchdown. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_Marcus_Allen.jpg After hauling in a pass Marcus Allen spins away from Springboro defender Timmy Keseday to score a 47 yard touchdown. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

Homecoming loss all but ends Northmont’s playoff hopes

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

