Cameron/Sampson named Athletes of Month

CLAYTON — Daisy Sampson, a senior member of Northmont’s varsity girls volleyball team and Jaiden Cameron, a senior on the Northmont varsity football team, were recently selected as the Northmont Rotary’s Athletes of the Month for the Month of September.

Sampson, a senior, is recognized as an excellent volleyball player. Further, she works hard in the classroom, contributes to the local community at large, and is an outstanding student.

In addition to outstanding performance on the football field, Cameron, an excellent student, makes significant contributions to the school as well as to the entire Northmont community.

The Athlete of the Month award is jointly sponsored by Northmont High School, the Northmont Rotary, and the Sports Medicine Center at Miami Valley Hospital North.

Jaiden Cameron is shown receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael Barrow, M.D. Daisy Sampson is being presented with her Athlete of the Month award by Northmont Team Physician Michael Barrow, M.D.