Volleyball team avenges loss to Springboro

CLAYTON — For the first time in five years Northmont defeated Springboro in girls volleyball Thursday with a victory in three sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20.

Northmont improved to 9-1 in conference play and 13-4 overall while Springboro fell to 4-4 in the GWOC and 6-10 overall.

The victory avenged a loss at Springboro in the Lady Bolts second match of the season. In addition, Northmont has won nine of its last ten matches. Coach S. Jim Smith believes his team gained a lot of confidence during an eight-game winning streak.

“Springboro is always really good and they were one game up on us in the standings until today,” Smith said. “They have won our division the last several years. We lost to them earlier in the year but we know we’ve gotten a lot better. We had an eight-game win streak and we played Centerville tough this week. We showed how much better we’ve gotten by beating Springboro in straight sets that we lost to in straight sets earlier in the season. It showed our growth. We are getting a lot more consistent.”

While the Lady Bolts lost in four sets to Centerville it was the first time Northmont has scored a set victory over the Elks in years.

“We are having a lot of firsts lately,” Smith added. “We are second in our division, which has maybe happened once or twice, so we are doing well. We are having a lot of fun. It’s great for the girls because they have been working hard to keep getting better.”

Saturday the Lady Bolts went on to post a victory over Graham in four sets 25-17, 25-23, 29-31, 25-21 to improve to 14-4.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

