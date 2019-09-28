Rams rally late to defeat Thunderbolts

TROTWOOD — When you let dangerous teams hang around too long bad things happen. Northmont did just that Friday night in a disappointing 20-14 loss to Trotwood-Madison.

Northmont had rallied from a six point deficit to take the lead on a 29 yard touchdown pass from Keaton Kesling to Justin Golson to open the fourth quarter. Brandon Goodwin’s point after gave Northmont a 14-13 lead.

With just under seven minutes remaining defensive back Rod Moore intercepted a Trotwood pass and returned it to the 44. From there Michael Franklin romped 34 yards to give Northmont a first down at Trotwood’s 22. From the 16 a pitch to Jazz Keys for a touchdown got called back on a holding penalty.

A pass to Franklin set up a first and goal at the five but on fourth down Carl Blanton, Jr. intercepted a pass to give Trotwood the ball at its own five. The Rams fumbled on the next play and the Thunderbolts’ Xavier Vuong recovered the ball at the four, but Northmont still couldn’t put the ball into the end zone.

Trotwood took over on downs at its own six yard line and drove 94 yards in seven plays for the winning score capped by a seven yard run by quarterback Keon’tae Huguely. Carter Mims kick made the final tally 20-14 in favor of the Rams.

“It’s a tough loss. I mean, you are playing five weeks in a row against playoff teams,” said Northmont coach Tony Broering. “Week one is a playoff team (Dublin Coffman), week two is a playoff team (Pickerington North), week three is a playoff team (Fairmont), week four is another playoff team (Springfield) and this week is a state champion playoff team, so there is no break in the schedule. There is no let up. It’s like I told the boys, the margin for error is so thin that when you make mistakes in the first quarter it comes back to haunt you in the fourth quarter.”

In the first quarter Rod Moore returned a Trotwood punt for a touchdown but the score got wiped out by a penalty. Northmont bounced back to score on a 31 yard pass from Kesling to Marcus Allen with 46 seconds left in the first quarter and Goodwin’s kick put the Bolts up 7-0.

The Rams tied the game with 7:22 left in the second quarter on a 28 yard touchdown pass from Cooper Stewart to Leshawn Bryant with Mims adding the point after to make it 7-7. With 13 seconds left in the first half Trotwood took a 13-7 lead when Stewart tossed an 11 yard touchdown pass to Sammy Anderson.

“We had our chances down there in the red zone throwing the ball and we didn’t complete the passes,” Broering added. “It is what it is. Last week we threw the ball in the red zone and it got intercepted and we lost the game, so it doesn’t matter. We threw it last week and we lost and we ran it this week and we lost.”

With the victory Trotwood-Madison improves to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play while Northmont falls to 2-3 and 0-1. The game marked the final time Northmont and Trotwood-Madison would face each other in Greater Western Ohio Conference play.

This week Northmont will host undefeated Springboro (5-0) for homecoming. The Panthers romped to a 45-0 victory over Miamisburg on Friday. The Panthers have outscored their opponents 203–48 thus far.

Marcus Allen makes a one-handed 31 yard touchdown catch while fighting off Trotwood corner back Jamel Bozeman. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_MarcusAllen-3.jpg Marcus Allen makes a one-handed 31 yard touchdown catch while fighting off Trotwood corner back Jamel Bozeman. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star After making a pass reception Justin Golson evades a Trotwood defender to pick up a first down. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_JustinGolson-4.jpg After making a pass reception Justin Golson evades a Trotwood defender to pick up a first down. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Rod Moore returned a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter against Trotwood but the score was nullified by a pair of penalties. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_RodMoore-2.jpg Rod Moore returned a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter against Trotwood but the score was nullified by a pair of penalties. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Justin Golson catches a pass at the 10 yard line and scores on a 29 yard completion from quarterback Keaton Kesling. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_Golson_TD-1.jpg Justin Golson catches a pass at the 10 yard line and scores on a 29 yard completion from quarterback Keaton Kesling. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Defensive back Shawn Hinegardner levels Trotwood quarterback Cooper Stewart. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_ShawnHinegardner-1.jpg Defensive back Shawn Hinegardner levels Trotwood quarterback Cooper Stewart. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind