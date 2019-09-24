Fairmont upsets Northmont in boys soccer

CLAYTON — Northmont and Fairmont are two teams heading in opposite directions, but Tuesday night the Firebirds changed direction to score a 1-0 upset over the frustrated Thunderbolts.

Fairmont entered the game with a 1-9-0 record while Northmont entered 9-1-0.

Fairmont got the lone goal of the game with 31:23 left in the match from senior forward Fabrice Uwihirwe to hand the Thunderbolts their second loss of the season.

The previous week on Tuesday, Sept. 17 Northmont lost 5-0 to Springboro, a team many consider the best in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. That made the loss to Fairmont all the more frustrating.

Northmont coach Bob Brown felt the outcome wasn’t surprising based on how his team opened the contest.

“Kudos to Fairmont. They beat us and they played well,” Brown said. “The final third of the field was actually horrible. We did a decent job, but we’re just not built to play in the air and when we play teams like this we just resort to what they do and this is the result. We just can’t seem to come out of the gate and play well. This is about the fourth or fifth game in a row that we started really slow and just can’t seem to put our foot on the gas.”

Saturday the Thunderbolts scored a solid 3-1 victory over Fairfield of the Greater Miami Conference. Northmont goals were scored by Thando Mawasha, Michael Didier, and Justin Menker.

The Fairmont game was the second of five games Northmont will play over an 11 day time span as the team enters the toughest stretch of its schedule.

Thando Mawasha maneuvers the ball past Fairmont defender Collin Altick. Fairmont goalkeeper Seth Tyson leaps high to make a save Tuesday to help Fairmont shut out Northmont 1-0. Ethan Gniazdowski prepares to pass the ball to Dominic Smith during the second half against Fairmont.

By Ron Nunnari

