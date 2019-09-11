Lady Bolts earn 1-0 win over Miamisburg

CLAYTON — Northmont’s girls soccer team managed to shutdown Miamisburg sophomore Dara Russo, the conference’s leading scorer, to earn a hard fought 1-0 home victory Wednesday.

In five games Russo has eight goals and one assist for 17 points with a .609 shots on goal average (8-14).

The game went back and forth throughout the first half. Northmont took a shot on goal within the first minute of play that sailed over the crossbar and had four shots within the first 20 minutes of play. The first half ended in a 0-0 deadlock.

The Lady Bolts finally found the back of the net 12:45 into the second half when Adriana Sheets took a pass inside the goal box from Kaitlyn Siefert, who fed the ball to Sheets between two Miamisburg players.

“Kaitlyn Siefert just played a beautiful ball right between their two defenders and Adriana made a great run, made a good cut inside and put the ball inside the far post exactly the way it needed to be,” said Northmont coach Ted Mergler.

Miamisburg threatened late with less than a minute to play after being awarded a free kick when the field official ruled a Northmont player tipped a ball that a Miamisburg player kicked wide right of the goal and out of play. The Lady Bolts defended the goal with fierce determination and cleared the ball away, but the Lady Vikings made one more run that came up short.

With the victory Northmont improved to 2-1-0 in conference play and 6-2-0 overall while division rival Miamisburg fell to 1-3-0 and 4-3-0.

“We knew this game was going to be a battle,” Mergler added. “We have comparable programs. If you look at who they play and who they beat and who we play and who we beat, it’s very comparable on paper. Going into this game we were actually expecting a little bit more of a barn burner with a score of 2-2 or 3-3, but to get the 1-0 victory I felt like my defense stepped up tonight. We kind of challenged them. We were going against the best offensive player in the GWOC, Dara Russo, and we shut her down. I was really pleased with our effort.”

Chloe Bragg moves up to apply defensive pressure against Miamisburg. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_ChloeBragg.jpg Chloe Bragg moves up to apply defensive pressure against Miamisburg. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Amia Wilson pressures Northmont forward Grace Brown. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_GraceBrown-1.jpg Amia Wilson pressures Northmont forward Grace Brown. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Ashleigh Walker clears the ball away from Northmont’s goal late in the game. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_AshleighWalker.jpg Ashleigh Walker clears the ball away from Northmont’s goal late in the game. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star