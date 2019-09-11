Five to join Northmont Football Hall of Fame

CLAYTON — On Friday, Sept. 13, the Northmont Football Hall of Fame will be inducting five new members. The 2019 class includes Robert Applebaum Jr., Jeffrey Evers, Kenton Froebe, Troy Mangen, and Carol Rowland.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the Northmont-Fairmont home football game. The new inductees will have their names added to the displays at the main entrance of Northmont’s Premier Health Stadium as well as the Lightning Lounge.

Robert Applebaum Jr. – Robert Applebaum Jr. is a 1979 graduate of Northmont High School. Bob played offensive line for the Thunderbolts from 1976-78. This was a period of tremendous success for the Northmont Football Program. Not only where they undefeated during his junior and senior seasons, but the Dayton Daily News went on to select Northmont as the “Team of the Decade” during the 1970s. Bob Applebaum was a key member of that success under legendary coach, Ned Booher. Coach Booher, when asked, was very complimentary of Bob Applebaum’s career.

“Northmont was 27-3 during Bob Applebaum’s career. He was one of the very best at pulling and trapping, which was a huge part of our offense. His leadership and desire to win really boosted the morale of our program.”

During his career at Northmont, Robert Applebaum Jr. was a three year starter, All-Miami Central Conference, All-Area, and Honorable Mention All-State. He was also selected as the Most Valuable Offensive Lineman by his teammates and coaches his senior year.

“I felt very lucky to be a part of a well known program and have the opportunity to play with so many tremendous players and for some great coaches, “Applebaum said. “It was an absolute honor to be able to wear the Northmont jersey. I can remember walking down the hallway my freshmen year and seeing the pictures of all the great teams and players. To think that I am being inducted into that fraternity, it is a tremendous honor!”

Applebaum currently resides in Springboro and is Executive Vice President and CTO for Macalogic, LLC.

Jeffrey Evers – Jeffrey Evers is a 2004 graduate of Northmont. Affectionately known as “Tiny,” Evers was anything but small. He played offensive line at Northmont from 2001-03 and was part of an offensive line his senior year dubbed “The Great Wall of China.” During Jeffrey’s career, the Thunderbolts won three GWOC championships and won the first playoff game in school history, a 52-35 defeat of Mason his senior year. Hall of Fame coach Dave King had this to say about Jeff Evers. “Jeff was an absolute delight to coach. He was a hard worker and very intense. He was a dominant offensive lineman on the most dominant group of lineman I ever had the pleasure to coach.”

During Jeff’s junior season, he was selected All-GWOC and All-Area. He backed that up his senior year by being name All-GWOC, All-Area, and selected as Offensive Lineman of the Year. Evers feels very fortunate to have played in the Northmont Football program.

“The Northmont Football program has and continues to have a great history,” Evers said. “To know that I had a part in helping build that history is very rewarding,”

Evers joins fellow teammate and lineman, Branden Armstrong, as members of the Football HOF.

Evers had this to say about being inducted into the Hall of Fame, “I am honored to join a group of individuals who helped define the history of Northmont Football.”

Evers currently resides in Pickerington and is employed as an electrical engineer.

Kenton Froebe – Kenton Froebe is a 2007 graduate of Northmont High School. Very rarely do kickers and punters get the credit they deserve. but in this case, He was a three year starter who helped the Bolts to three straight league championships as part of seven consecutive championships the Bolts won during that decade. Froebe was also part of two playoff teams during his career.

Hall of Fame member and former coach, Collin Abels had this to say about Kenton. “His ability to impact the game as a punter and kicker was phenomenal. He very rarely missed any field goals and continually put the defense in good position with his ability to down punts inside the opponent’s 20 yard line. He was a big reason we won so many games during his career. The fact that he was chosen Team MVP by his teammates and coaches pretty much says it all.”

His junior year Froebe received All-League honors. His senior year he was named All-League, All-Area, All-SW District, and was chosen Team MVP by his teammates and coaches. Froebe still holds the record for most field goals in a season (10) and a career (13).

“It was a dream that became a reality when I got to wear the Northmont jersey; therefore, Northmont will always hold a special place in my heart,” Froebe said. “I was stunned to receive the call that I had been inducted into the Hall of Fame. It was always a dream of mine to be recognized among the best football players in Northmont history.”

Following high school, he continued his football career at the University of Dayton. Froebe currently resides in Loveland and is employed as a mechanical engineer.

Troy Mangen – Troy Mangen is a 2013 graduate of Northmont. Is there a name more synonymous with Northmont Football than the Mangen family? Troy joins his father, Mike, and uncle, Doug, as members of the Northmont Football Hall of Fame. Troy Mangen was a three year starter during his career and played both tight end and defensive end. He was a member of the 2012 GWOC championship team that defeated Wayne the last game of the year to win the title.

“Troy Mangen was a special player,” said current Northmont coach Tony Broering. “He was a great teammate, a great leader, and brought tremendous energy to the team. I was very lucky to have coached him!”

Mangen was selected First Team All-GWOC his junior and senior seasons. He was also selected as Team Captain and Most Valuable Defensive Lineman his senior year. Upon completion of his career at Northmont, Troy went on to play at Ohio University. At OU, Mangen was a four year letterman and was chosen Team Captain his senior year. After a successful collegiate career, he was signed to a free agent contract by the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 and made it to the final roster cuts.

“I grew up living Northmont Football, and to finally get to experience of playing for the program was an awesome,” Mangen said. “It was really cool to go from looking up to all the people that played before me to being someone that other people looked up to. I am truly humbled that the committee thought that highly of me. It is a tremendous honor to be part of the Northmont Football Hall of Fame, alongside my dad and uncle.”

Mangen currently resides in Englewood and is employed as a Custom Care Specialist.

Carol Rowland – Carol Rowland was a longtime supporter and advocate of Northmont Football. Prior to her death, she was one of Northmont’s biggest fans and did countless things that left a lasting imprint on this storied program.

“Carol Rowland loved Northmont Football and was the ultimate booster. She would do anything she could to enhance and improve the football program,” said former Northmont coach and Hall of Fame member, Ed Domsitz.

During her years on the Thunderback Club, Carol and her husband Bill were the mastermind behind many of the programs that still exist today, including Parents of Past Players & Supporters. She was responsible for starting the Thunderback Club golf outing and was instrumental in helping Coach Domsitz establish the Northmont Football Hall of Fame. In addition, Carol Rowland also helped with the creation and construction of the Lightning Lounge that is still part of the football stadium today. Her love for Northmont didn’t stop with the football program. She and her husband also served on levy committees and gave of their time and money when the levy failed in 1990 and the community had to go to great lengths to bring back extra-curricular activities.

“Carol helped start the Northmont Football Hall of Fame. For her to now be inducted into the Hall of Fame, I can’t think of a more fitting honor for someone who loved Northmont Football as much as she did,” Domsitz added.

Carol Rowland passed away in 2002, and is survived her husband Bill who currently resides in Englewood.

