Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, Aug. 16

City of Union

Report 19-065530: Eric D. Warner, 20, of Union was arrested on a warrant issued by Fairborn Municipal Court. He was taken into custody and transported to the county jail.

Sunday, Aug. 18

City of Union

Report 19-066140: Michael R. Anthony, 38, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He was issued a court summons and released.

Monday, Aug. 19

City of Englewood

Report 19-066328: Police responded to Motel 6 on the report of a subject not waking up for housekeeping and still in a room past check out time. An officer observed a female hunched over on the bed and tapped on the window with his flashlight. The female eventually saw the officer but made no attempt to move. She eventually stumbled to the door and let the officer in. The officer observed a capped syringe by the door and plastic bag commonly used to hold drugs with blood on it on a countertop and numerous pop bottles littering the floor. Nicole M. Longstreath, 34, of Huber Heights, was charged with disorderly conduct and issued a court summons.

Report 19-066351: A subject who had to leave his car in the Meijer parking lot due to a tire being slashed by an unknown subject on Saturday. He returned Monday to discover that someone had slashed the other three tires. He requested to be given two days to get the car moved.

City of Union

Report 19-066260:

A 16-year-old male was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

City of Union

Report 19-066689: Mary K. Embree, 40, of Union, was charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments and was also arrested on a felony warrant through Englewood Police for tampering with coin machines and on a warrant issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs. She was transported to the county jail.

Wednesday, Aug 21

City of Englewood

Report 19-066812: An officer on patrol spotted a vehicle traveling west on Wegner Road with only one working headlight, which is common for a wanted subject. The officer conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver did in fact have a warrant. Shi’tila I. Duehart, 23, of Xenia, was issued a citation for not having a valid license and warnings for an inoperable headlight and expired registration. She was arrested on a warrant issued by Xenia Police. She was taken into custody and released to a Xenia officer.

Report 19-066989: Frederick E. Smith, 50, of Huber Heights, was charged with theft at Meijer and issued a court summons.

Report 19-066992: Police responded to Wendy’s on Hoke Road on the report of an unresponsive female in the passenger seat of a vehicle. Medics treated the female with Narcan. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North. Lacie D. Copeland, 26, of Dayton 46406, was charged with disorderly conduct and issued a court summons.

Report 19-067053: Claude D. Fullen, 62, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Meijer and obstructing official business. After fleeing the store police apprehended Fullen as he attempted to hide in a wooded area. He grasped his chest and began moaning. Officers walked him to the Miami Valley Hospital North driveway and discovered he had defecated in his pants. At that point he was transported to the emergency room and issued a court summons.

Thursday, Aug. 22

City of Englewood

Report 19-067405: Scott D. Hennessey, 46, of Englewood, was charged with violating a protection order and open container in motor vehicle. He was transported to the county jail.

City of Union

Report 19-067195: Robert G. Deeter, 59, of Union, and Donna M. Pollard, 56, of Union, were both charged with domestic violence. Pollard was issued a court summons. Deeter was transported to the county jail.

Friday, Aug. 23

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1251: Police responded to United Dairy Farmers where the store manger confronted and detained a theft suspect who had placed $24 wort of merchandise in her purse. The subject provided police with a false name, but her boyfriend provided officers her real name. Clarissa K. Ellerthorpe, 41, of Pitsburg, was charged with theft and transported to the county jail.

Report CL19-1252: Police responded to Tymill Court on the report of a theft. An unknown subject used a slim-jim tool or other thin item to unlock a vehicle and access a purse left on the passenger side floorboard. The contents of the purse were dumped out on the seat. The purse, $160 cash and the spare key fob to the vehicle were stolen. The purse was found in the 4200 block of Honeybrook Ave. A second vehicle that was left unlocked was also entered and $2 in spare change removed.

City of Englewood

Report 19-067545: Police responded to the 400 block of Brownstone Drive on a possible trespassing complaint. Jarrod C. Hasty, 36, at large, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was arrested on a warrant issued by Kettering Police. He was transported to the county jail.

Report 19-067713: An officer pulled a vehicle over for erratic driving and detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the passenger compartment. There was a 12-year-old male in the backseat. Brandi D. Hood, 36, of Dayton 45417, was charged with endangering children and driving while under the influence. She has two prior DUI convictions. She was issued a court summons and released to her sister.

City of Union

Report 19-067588: Breaking and entering to a garage was reported in the 3100 block of Old Springfield Road. Several packages were dumped on the property.

Report 19-067738: Police responded to a single car accident with no injuries in the 800 block of N. Main St. A passenger in the vehicle had beer in his pants pockets and marijuana concealed in his pants. The subject lived in West Milton and an officer from that jurisdiction responded to the accident scene to provide him a ride home. However, once the beer and marijuana was discovered the officer refused to give the subject a ride home. The subject became agitated and argumentative. Zackary Z. Ditmer, 25, of West Milton, was charged with disorderly conduct – intoxication and possession of marijuana. He was transported to the county jail.

Saturday, Aug. 24

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1255: A pair of unknown black females entered Shell True North and paid for $10 worth of gas. One female made a small purchase while blocking the view of an employee while the other female stole two bottles of wine and hid them in her clothing. As the pair were leaving the bottles of wine could be heard clinking together. The employee requested that the females return to the counter. They quickened their pace, exited the store and fled south on Salem Avenue without pumping the fuel they paid for into their vehicle, a silver SUV.

Report CL19-1256: Damage to a vehicle was reported at Randolph Plaza. The victim was at the Montgomery Clerk of Courts office when he observed a male and female arguing in the parking lot near his truck. The male threw the female’s phone during the argument. When the victim approached his vehicle he observed a ding on the passenger side rear door. The male and female were parked nearby and left in white SUV.

City of Englewood

Report 19-067748: Ashley S. Miller, 30, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence and driving under the influence over the legal limit. She registered at .309 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was transported to the county jail.

Report 19-067772: An officer spotted a maroon Buick parked at Motel 6 and after running the plate number discovered that it was reported stolen out of Clayton. The vehicle also displayed a stolen temporary tag that expired in September 2018 that had been altered to appear still valid. A Clayton officer arrived and took possession of the stolen temporary tag.

Report 19-067789: Police responded to the 100 block of Denwood Trail on the report of a suspicious white male with long hair wearing a blue T-shirt walking around the area looking in mailboxes and touching cars. When police arrived they found the subject standing on the sidewalk attempting to open the lid on a utilities box. When asked what he was doing the subject’s speech was so slurred officers could not understand anything he said. Officers detected an odor of alcohol coming from the subject. Dale W. Link, 49, of West Milton, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to the county jail.

Monday, Aug. 26

City of Union

Report 19-068536: Nathaniel C. Niswonger, 29, of Laura, was charged with telecommunications harassment. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court which will issue a summons to appear.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1268: Three officers responded to Dollar General on a theft complaint. An unknown black female that frequents the store took an item from a shelf, placed it in her pants and walked towards Garden Woods Apartments. Employees said they could identify the subject from a photo lineup. Security footage of the theft was obtained.

Report CL19-1270: Police responded to Garden Woods Apartments on the report of the theft from a vehicle. An unknown subject flattened the passenger side rear tire and stole a JVC Double Din TV/radio, two black and yellow 15-inch Kicker Competition subwoofers and a Rockford Fosgate amplifier. Both door locks and the rear tailgate lock had been tampered with and damaged. The victim advised that his father was recently murdered and unknown subjects had entered his father’s residence and stole numerous items.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1277: Unknown subjects removed a bike from a carrier on the back of a vehicle parked on Semley Court.

Report CL19-1278: A 16-year-old female was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

Report CL19-1282: Police responded to Nick’s Food Mart on the report of a subject asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle. Officers found the vehicle was in reverse but the sleeping subject had his foot on the brake. Vincent J. Robinson, 57, of Dayton 45402, was charged with having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence and was arrested on a warrant issued by Moraine Police. Robinson was transported to the county jail.

City of Union

Report 19-068938: Meladonna M. Haynes, 35, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Thursday, Aug. 29

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1283: Police responded to Winston Woods Apartments on a threats investigation. The victim requested a protection order. Officers provided information on how to obtain the protection order through the court system.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_Chiefs_Composite-1.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind