Thunderbolts win big at Pickerington North

PICKERINGTON — Northmont bounced back from an opening game defeat to score a 37-17 victory Friday at Pickerington North.

Quarterback Keaton Kesling completed 21 of 43 passes for 352 with four touchdowns and one interception. Freshman Javien Brownlee caught the first TD pass, a 24 yard reception and Brandon Goodwin’s point after gave the Bolts a 7-0 lead with 8:35 left in the first quarter.

Pickerington North tied the scored four minutes later on a two yard run by Don Myers and the point after kick by Tanner Pope.

In the second quarter Kesling tossed a 22 yard TD pass to Justin Golson Goodwin tacked on the extra point and later booted a 40 yard field goal to boost the T’bolts lead to 17-7. Pope kicked a 25 yard field goal just before the half as Northmont clung to a 17-10 lead.

Northmont scored three times in the third quarter to take a 30-10 lead. Junior Marcus Allen hauled in a 34 yard TD pass from Kesling. Goodwin tacked on the point after and kicked field goals of 34 and 23 yards.

“We were very pleased with how the boys responded after our week one defeat,” said Northmont coach Tony Broering. “They came out with great energy and attitude. They practiced great all week. We challenged them to bounce back and they did. The defense again played great and our offense finally got going with much improved quarterback play. We just had a lot of weapons. I mean it’s hard to defend when our receivers are rolling. The key to the game was the defense. They forced five turnovers and gave us great field position all night.”

Defensive back Rod Moore picked off three passes against the Panthers to help lead the defensive effort.

In the fourth quarter the Panthers scored on a three yard run by Idris Lawrence and the Thunderbolts saw Kesling toss a TD pass to Jazz Keys, who led Northmont with 182 yards on nine receptions.

Michael Franklin rushed for 65 yards on 21 carries, which was a big improvement over last week’s effort of 18 total rushing yards by Northmont in the loss to Dublin Coffman.

