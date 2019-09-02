Blue Devils open with victory over Tri-County

BROOKVILLE — Brookville turned a tight game tied at 7-all into a blowout in less than six minutes in the third quarter by scoring 27 points to roll to an eventual 48-14 victory to kick-off the Blue Devils 75th season of football last week on Memorial Field at Brookville Stadium.

The win came at the expense of the Tri-County North Panthers, a game team that is low on numbers but not on heart.

Tristen Hayslett returned an interception 56 yards for North and Connor Michael broke off a 43-yard scamper for Brookville as the score was 7-7 after the first period and it remain that way at the half.

North faced a fourth-and-1 at the Brookville five yardline with just over a minute left in the first half, The Panthers tried a sweep play but the Blue Devil’s Gabe Starnes made a huge stop for no gain to end the threat.

In the third frame, Brookville marched 70 yards in nine plays in its first possession, all running plays, and ending on a 15-yard run by Jack Myers to give the Devils the lead 13-7 at the 6:33 mark.

Then Michael picked off a pass and returned the ball to the Panther 10. Michael then accounted for all 10 yards in two plays, with the score coming on a 4-yard jaunt. Dylan Bruchs ran in a two-point conversion and it was 21-7 at the 4:50 mark of the third quarter.

A little later Brennon Moore of Brookville fell on a Panther fumble and it took the Blue Devils six plays to score, with Michael racing 22 yards on a fourth-and-1 to make the score 27-7. T

There was 2:07 remained in the third frame.

Brookville completed the third quarter scoring explosion as Myers scored from the four. Jacob Wissinger’s kick made the score 34-7 with four seconds left in the third frame.

In the final stanza Brookville’s Daniel Dominique blocked a Panther punt and the Blue Devils scored when Bruchs scored on a four-yard jaunt.

Grady Lamb would score for Brookville on a 19-yard run to make it 48-7 with 5:30 remaining in the game.

North got a long pass from Dylan Stinson to Billy Croucher that covered 52 yards and got the ball to the Devils 11-yard line. Moments later Hayslett scored from the four to cap off the scoring. Wyatt Royer booted the point-after for TCN.

The final score was 48-14 Brookville.

The night was a glorious night celebrating high school football, and the 75th season for Brookville specifically.

Players from every decade were in attendance. Bud Drexler and Ralph Dull from the first team in 1945 took part in the coin toss before the game. Seeing players and coaches from previous years was exciting and thrilling for Brookville fans.

Brookville had two players rush for over 100 yards in the game. Michael had 149 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns. Myers amassed 135 yards on 15 jaunts and scored two touchdowns. Bruchs had 19 yards on seven carries a touchdown and a conversion. Lamb, a freshman, tallied his first career six pointer.

Friday’s game was the first contest played on the new field turf playing surface on Memorial Field at Brookville Stadium. The new turf was installed by The Motz Group of Cincinnati over the summer months.

In addition, this reporter was contacted during the game by former Brookville AD, Hall of Fame member, and Brookville historian Dennis Kinsel and sent his regrets in not being able to attend. But Mr. Kinsel was very excited for the community and the school, just as he always was when he resided in Brookville and was a huge part of our community.

Brookville will host a very good Anna team Friday night. The Rockets, 1-0 as well, downed Bishop Fenwick on Friday evening, 48-14.

Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

