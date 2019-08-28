Lady Bolts rout Springfield 7-1

CLAYTON — Senior Aviana Ewing scored a pair of goals Wednesday night to help lead the Northmont girls soccer team to a lopsided 7-1 victory over visiting Springfield.

The Lady Bolts shared the ball well and made decisive passes during the win and have been working well together all season.

“Tonight we were a lot more organized and were able to find success by moving the ball quickly through space,” said Northmont coach Ted Mergler. “I have got to give credit to Springfield coach Devin Meister. This is his first year and he has done a tremendous job of getting that team organized. We have played Springfield many times and this is definitely a more organized team than we have seen in a long time.”

The Lady Cats’ lone goal came with 24:56 remaining in the first half when senior forward Maecie Burkhardt launched a shot into the upper right quadrant of the goal, a shot that deflected off the fingertips of Northmont senior goalkeeper Taylor Pritchett to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Ewing scored the first goal of the night with 29:17 remaining in the first half. Freshman Grace Brown netted the Lady Bolts second goal at 25:29. Ewing boosted the lead to 3-1 with her second goal at 22:45 and sophomore Ashleigh Walker made it 4-1 with 2:40 left in the half.

Senior Morgan Ross, freshman Adriana Sheets and freshman Brooke Eber each scored goals in the second half to cap the scoring.

“We just came off two tough games at Centerville, a 2-0 loss, and a 2-1 loss to Tippecanoe, a loss that stung a little bit more,” Mergler stated. “We were up 1-0 at halftime and just kind of lost the momentum. Tipp got a penalty kick late in the second half to take the lead. But, I feel we have very talented girls that know how to play soccer and they are doing a good job. We just have to work through a few issues, but we will get there by postseason.”

With the victory Northmont improved to 3-2-0 overall and 1-1-0 in conference play while Springfield fell to 0-4-0 and 0-2-0.

Senior Morgan Ross makes a pass as Springfield’s Elizabeth Brunner closes in. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/08/web1_MorganRoss.jpg Senior Morgan Ross makes a pass as Springfield’s Elizabeth Brunner closes in. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) Sophomore Tatum Brookhart looks to make a pass while getting pressured by Springfield senior midfielder Lily Foley. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/08/web1_TatumBrookhart.jpg Sophomore Tatum Brookhart looks to make a pass while getting pressured by Springfield senior midfielder Lily Foley. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) Freshman Ashleigh Walker races to win a 50-50 ball during Northmont’s 7-1 victory over Springfield. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/08/web1_AshleighWalker.jpg Freshman Ashleigh Walker races to win a 50-50 ball during Northmont’s 7-1 victory over Springfield. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) Senior Aviana Ewing led Northmont with two goals against Springfield. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/08/web1_AvianaEwing.jpg Senior Aviana Ewing led Northmont with two goals against Springfield. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest)

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind.

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind.