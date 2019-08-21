Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Saturday, July 13

City of Union

Report 19-055657: Scott A. Marlow, 54, of Union, was charged with public indecency – exposure in the 100 block of Worman Dr. He was issued a court summons.

Friday, July 19

City of Union

Report 19-057416: An officer pulled a vehicle over for improper display of registration and the registered owner listed as being under suspension. During an inventory of the vehicle prior to having it towed, the officer found contraband. Derek M. Nicodemus, 22, of Englewood, was charged with possession of marijuana and driving under suspension. He was issued a court summons.

Saturday, July 20

City of Union

Report 19-057744: An unknown subject broke a spotlight and butterfly lawn ornament on Mill Ridge Circle.

Sunday, July 21

City of Union

Report 19-057788: Jonathan C.B. Humphrey, 26, of Dayton 45417, was charged with criminal damaging, failure to stop after crash and driving under suspension. He was issued a court summons.

Wednesday, July 24

City of Union

Report 19-058785: An officer pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation and discovered that the driver was a wanted subject. Rhoda F. Cortner, 63, of Trotwood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of driving under suspension and speeding. She was taken into custody and transported to the county jail.

Friday, July 26

City of Union

Report 19-059475: Timothy M. Vancil, 26, of Englewood, was charged with possession of marijuana, corrupting another with drugs, possession of drugs (Xanax), possession of drugs (Lidocaine) and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the county jail.

Sunday, July 28

City of Union

Report 19-060006: Police responded to an overdose on Skipper Court. Officers found a female subject lying on the floor barely breathing. Medics administered four doses of Narcan to revive the female. Cortney L. Vanatta, 33, was charged with disorderly conduct by voluntary intoxication. She was issued a court summons. A male at the residence, Steven C. Dieterle, was arrested on an active warrant and transported to the county jail.

Monday, July 29

City of Englewood

Report 19-060155: Duane L. Echols, 51, of Trotwood, was charged with theft at Meijer. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

City of Union

Report 19-060189: An officer spotted a vehicle traveling north on Main Street at 69 mph with a male subject on the roof. The officer pursued the vehicle and the male climbed back inside. Quelin L. Holt, 19, of Clayton 45415, was charged with speeding and reckless operation and issued a court summons. Chance Herring, 18, of Union, was charged with riding outside a vehicle and issued a court summons. A 15-year-old male was charged with possession of marijuana. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Tuesday, July 30

City of Englewood

Report 19-060364: Derrick D. Finley, 38, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at Walmart. He was issued a court summons.

Wednesday, July 31

City of Union

Report 19-060579: A 17-year-old female was charged with possession of marijuana. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Thursday, Aug. 1

City of Englewood

Report 19-060678: An unknown subjects stole trash cans a Rumpke recycling bin in the first block of Wolf Avenue.

Report 19-061023: An unknown subject removed an iPad from an unlocked vehicle in the Kroger parking lot.

Report 19-061068: Justin R. Hawkins, 25, of Greenville, was charged with theft at Walmart. He was issued a court summons.

City of Union

Report 19-061053: Sylvia E. Clements, 36, of Englewood, was charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was issued a court summons.

Report 19-060875: Police responded to Wickham Farm Circle on the report of a disorderly subject that had stabbed himself. Paul D. Anderson, 23, of Vandalia, was charged with disorderly conduct – fighting and domestic violence. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. He will be issued a summons to appear in court.

Report 19-061114: Criminal damaging to a home was reported in the 200 Lutz Dr.

Friday, Aug. 2

City of Englewood

Report 19-061185: A female juvenile reported missing from Fairfield County was taken into custody in the 100 block of Lodestone Drive. She was transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

Report 19-061248: Takashema A. Fisher, 43, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

City of Union

Report 19-061371: Police responded to P&G on the report of a fight. Miles X. Norton, 29, of Chicago, IL, was charged with assault and disorderly conduct – fighting and transported to the county jail.

Saturday, Aug. 3

City of Englewood

Report 19-061511: Allen Wood, 27, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Report 19-061669: Peter D. Ferguson, 51, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Kroger and was also arrested on a felony warrant issued by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minneapolis, Minnesota for criminal vehicular operation with a full pickup extradition. Ferguson was transported to the county jail.

Report 19-061799: Ashley M. Schulte, 35, of Union, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, Aug. 4

City of Union

Report 19-062048: Domenic L. Tate, of Dayton 45406, was charged with illegal use or possession of marijuana, . expired license and no proof of insurance. He was issued a court summons.

Monday, Aug. 5

City of Clayton

ReportCL19-1162: Debit card fraud was reported in the 6800 block of Salem Ave. The victim learned that someone had ordered tools from a Michigan based company without her authorization. The card was canceled and two other charges to the same company were frozen.

City of Union

Report 19-062149: An officer conducting a school check discovered a subject sitting on a bike in the shadows on the front side of the building. Alexander J. O’Melia-Neal, 22, of Englewood, was arrested on a felony warrant for aggravated possession of drugs. He was transported to the county jail.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1167: Benjamin M. Miller, 27, of Clayton 45315, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Report CL19-1169: Police responded to KRW Cycles on a burglar alarm and found that the rear door to the business had been opened. A 2020 KTM 250cc orange and white motorcycle was stolen from the front sales area in the main showroom.

Report CL19-1170: Police responded to the 5400 block on the report on an alleged assault. A dispute between two neighbors at the apartment complex resulted in one resident pepper spraying another resident. A copy of surveillance camera footage recording the incident was sent to Vandalia Municipal Court for review.

Report CL10-1172: Police responded to the 6300 block of Burkwood Drive on the report of a theft. The resident stated that after breaking up with his girlfriend she removed three sets of keys from hooks next to the front door and left the premises. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court for review.

Report CL19-1173: Police responded to the 100 block of Old Salem Road where a resident found a Cabela’s bag and probation papers in his backyard. Police picked up a suspicious subject in the 3400 block of Old Salem at 1:44 a.m. and transported him to Miami Valley Hospital North. That subject’s probation papers and other miscellaneous items were found with the Cabela’s bag.

Report CL19-1174: Police responded to the 8500 block of N. Main St. where a subject had found a non-aggressive pit bull. Police recognized the dog from other dog at large calls. The owner was issued a written warning.

City of Union

Report 19-062550: Fraud was reported in the 100 block of N. Main St. where a resident reported an unknown subject had opened a PayPal account in their name without authorization.

Report 19-062616: Steven D. Spurlock, 21, of Dayton 45414, was charged with menacing by stalking on Triple Crown Court. He was transported to the county jail.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1179: Police responded to a domestic dispute on E. Salem St. No charges were filed.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

