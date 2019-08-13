Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, July 15

City of Englewood

Report 19-056116: An unknown subject threw a piece of a concrete parking block and shattered a window on the east side of building in the 600 block of Woodside Dr. The concrete also damaged an interior wall and the corner of a desk.

Report 19-056141: Police responded to Meijer on the report of a domestic dispute. The male half was located in front of the general merchandise doors while the female half had entered the store. The male was found to have active warrants through Miami and Union counties, both for failure to appear in court on traffic related charges. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana. Darrion K.A. Pressley, 26, of Dayton 45415, was arrested on the warrants and charged with possession of drugs. He was taken into custody and released to a West Milton police officer on the Miami County warrant.

Report 19-056186: A 17-year-old male was charged with disorderly conduct after walking out in front of vehicles forcing them to stop and flipping his middle finger at the drivers. He was taken into custody. He was charged with disorderly conduct – offensive behavior and possession of drugs and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center. During transport he repeatedly threatened the officer and made insulting comments.

Tuesday, July 16

City of Englewood

Report 19-056365: Police attempted to pull a vehicle over for a marked lanes violation, failure to signal and other traffic offenses but the driver refused to stop. Officers followed the vehicle for 13 miles as it traveled at the posted speed limits until reaching Preble County. The driver failed to come to a stop a multiple intersections. After turning west on State Route 722 the driver turned off the vehicle’s lights and sped away at speeds in excess of 90 mph. At this point the pursuit was terminated. Dark County Sheriff’s deputies arrived in the area and escorted Englewood officers to the address of the registered owner of the vehicle. Officers spoke to the vehicle owner and she stated she owned the car in question and that it was parked out front. Officers asked her to show them the vehicle but it was not on the property. The owner stated that she had been having problems with her 16-year-old daughter who had taken the vehicle before without her knowledge but had only driven it around the block. After returning to Englewood officers learned that Darke County deputies had initiated a second pursuit on the same vehicle and had apprehended the driver, which was confirmed to be the vehicle owner’s 16-year-old daughter. She was incarcerated in the Darke County Juvenile Jail.

Report 19-056503: Police responded to the 800 block of Union Boulevard on the report of a group of disorderly subjects with some threatening to shoot each other. One subject at the scene stated that he lived in Vandalia and that his home had been broken into and one of the vehicles at his house at the time of the burglary belonged to a subject that an officer had taken a gun away from. The same subject who had the gun was in possession of $2,000 cash. A search of his vehicle revealed drugs and related paraphernalia. James D. Grilliot, 21, of Englewood, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, July 17

City of Englewood

Report 19-056837: A 17-year-old male from Vandalia was charged with being unruly and was arrested on a felony warrant for contempt of court on an aggravated robbery charge. He was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Thursday, July 18

City of Clayton

ReportCL19-1087: A 77-year-old female reported that she received a phone call from a subject that claimed to be with a Texas law enforcement agency and that they had stopped vehicle transporting drugs. The subject stated that they found her Social Security number in the vehicle along with a large amount of cash. The subject told the woman the investigation was being turned over to the FBI and requested that she provide her Social Security number and bank account number so they could match it with what they found inside the vehicle. The woman provided the unknown caller with SSN and banking info as requested. She later contacted her bank and made them aware of what had happened. At the time of this report she had not suffered any financial loss.

City of Englewood

Report 19-057178: A 16-year-old male was charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Friday, July 19

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1090: An officer on patrol spotted a maroon Pontiac sedan enter the Fox Run apartment complex on Westbrook Road. There had been numerous complaints of drug activity taking place in the complex. The vehicle registration revealed the owner resides in Greenville. The officer knew from his training and experience that many residents of Greenville come to the Dayton area t purchase drugs. The registered owner of the vehicle also had a history alcohol and drug related offenses on his record as well as numerous protection orders filed against him with a caution indicator that he might be armed and dangerous. After the vehicle exited the Trotwood apartment complex and headed west towards Salem Avenue the officer positioned his cruiser behind the vehicle and observed it make several marked lanes violations and failure to signal before turning north on Salem Ave. A traffic stop was initiated and the officer observed the subject making quick movements towards the center and passenger side of the vehicle as he approached. Drugs and parphernalia were found inside the vehicle. Ryan Hunt, 24, at large, was charged with possession of drugs. His DNA was already on file. His vehicle was impounded by Englewood Truck. Hunt was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 19-057429: Police responded to the intersection of W. Wenger and Taywood roads on the report of a female slumped over behind the steering wheel of her vehicle. When officers arrived witnesses stated the female woke up, stated that she was fine and drove off west on Wenger Road. An officer located the vehicle and was able to pull it over in the 900 block of Union Boulevard. Stephanie R. Sims, 26, of Englewood, was charged with driving under the influence. She registered at .109 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons and released to a relative.

Saturday, July 20

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1094: Theft was reported on Moorewood Circle. The resident stated that after arriving home a package on the front porch containing 17 pounds of prescription dog food worth $90 had been delivered but he did not take it in immediately. About 45 minutes later he went back to the porch to bring the package inside and discovered it had been stolen.

City of Englewood

Report 19-057570: Police responded to a hit and run accident on N. Walnut Street. A male walking his dog on Walnut at Jefferson Street observed a tan Chevy Tahoe run the stop sign at Walnut and National Road. He yelled at the driver to slow down and the Tahoe swerved and struck a parked vehicle causing a lot of damage. Another officer located the vehicle on Union Road and initiated a traffic stop. Aniqua J. Watson, 41, of Dayton 45417, was charged with driving while under the influence, driving under suspension and failure to maintain reasonable control. She was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Sunday, July 21

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1102: A 22-year-old male was issued a criminal trespass warning in the 300 block of W. Salem St. He was advised not to return to the residence unless a police officer was present or he would be arrested.

Report CL19-1103: Police responded to a domestic dispute on Elmway Drive. No threats of violence took place. No charges were filed.

City of Englewood

Report 19-057969: Katie M. Levatt, 53, of Dayton 45410, was charged with theft at Kroger and was arrested on a warrant out of Kettering on an original charge of theft. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1113: A 16-year-old male that had been previously trespassed from Garden Woods Apartments was found on the property. He was charged with criminal trespassing and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

Wednesday, July 24

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1114: Police responded to Talmadge Road where a 90-year-old female reported that she had received a phone call on July 15 from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearinghouse. The caller told her she had won the sweepstakes and that she needed to send a check for $7,000 to receive her winnings. She sent the check by overnight delivery to Steve Williams, 3352 Northwest 36# Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The check was cashed the following day. The victim’s bank was unable to offer any assistance. Police told the victim to place a security lock on her credit reports. She had already changed all of her bank accounts.

By RON NUNNARI Associate Editor

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind