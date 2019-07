Englewood Little League District Champs

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Little League 11/12 team is the District 8 Champions. They fought from behind to overcome Washington Courthouse and win the District 8 tournament.

They will represent our district at the state tournament games starting July 20 in New Albany, Ohio at 7 p.m. Below is the schedule for the double-elimination tournament.

Saturday, July 20

10 a.m. West Side vs. Maumee

1 p.m. Tuscarawas County vs. New Albany

4 p.m. Ironton vs. Galion

7 p.m. Mount Vernon vs. Englewood

Sunday, July 21

10 a.m. Game 1 winner vs. Tallmadge

1 p.m. Game 2 winner vs. Ashtabula

4 p.m. Game 3 winner vs. Boardman

7 p.m. Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 2

Monday, July 22

5:30 p.m. Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 3

8 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 7

Tuesday, July 23

10 a.m. Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9

1 p.m. Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 6

4 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

7 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7

Wednesday, July 24

5:30 p.m. Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 13

8 p.m. Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 14

Thursday, July 25

5:30 p.m. Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14

8 p.m. Winner Game 16 vs. Winner Game 17

Friday, July 26

7 p.m. Winner Game 18 vs. Loser Game 17

Saturday, July 27

10 a.m. Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 19

1:30 p.m. (if necessary) Loser Game 20 (if first loss) vs. Winner game 20

Englewood Little League 11/12 players include Landan Savareid, Dawson Isaacs, Daniel Hoke, Donovan Post, Jaden Green, Roman Deem, Gage Hoke, Bryce Kincaid, Garret Hoke, Kaden Nickell, Drake Sauber, and Keegan Islam. Manager is Adam Hoke, coaches Soloman Islam and David Savareid. (Contributed photo) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_ELL_champs.jpg Englewood Little League 11/12 players include Landan Savareid, Dawson Isaacs, Daniel Hoke, Donovan Post, Jaden Green, Roman Deem, Gage Hoke, Bryce Kincaid, Garret Hoke, Kaden Nickell, Drake Sauber, and Keegan Islam. Manager is Adam Hoke, coaches Soloman Islam and David Savareid. (Contributed photo)