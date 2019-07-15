Northmont hosts Seven-on-Seven Camp

CLAYTON — Northmont’s varsity football team Saturday hosted a 7-on-7 Football Camp from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The camp enabled quarterbacks and receivers to test their skills against opposing teams defensive backs. Northmont quarterback Keaton Kesling and his corps of receivers looked extremely sharp during the camp.

“What’s great about the camp is that all the coaches that are here are good-good friends of mine and everybody has got the same attitude,” said Northmont Coach Tony Broering. “There is a lot of camaraderie amongst the coaching staffs. We are not really keeping score today; we’re not trying to win anything, we are just trying to get better. Everybody is getting a lot of work and a lot of positivity out of the day, trying to keep everybody healthy, etc.,and it has worked out really well.”

Broering has close ties to coaches Nick Black of Beavercreek, Brad Childers of Franklin, Bill Nees of Piqua who brought their teams to the camp along with Middletown coach Don Simpson.

“Coach Simpson is a great young coach and he asked if he could bring his team to the camp,” Broering noted. “He has the same spirit. The best way to explain the nature of this camp: If somebody asked, ‘How did you do?’ I would tell them we did great, and if they asked who won, I would say that we all won. The reason is that everybody is just coaching their kids and having fun and their kids are getting better with no strife or confusion about all the rules, keeping score and all that nonsense.”

When it was pointed out that Northmont’s wide receivers appeared to be doing extremely well against all of the opponents they faced, Broering agreed.

“The offense has been fantastic,” he stated. “Keaton Kesling has played amazingly well this summer at quarterback and he is very blessed because he has such a plethora of wide-outs. Jazz Keys is phenomenal, Justin Golson broke the receiving records last year as a junior and then if you watch us play you see guys like De’Shaun Harewood is making every catch and scoring touchdowns. There is a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball. That’s not even talking about Michael Franklin who set the school record last year of most rushing yards in a game, so we have a lot of great kids.”

Broering said the best part is that when coaches from other schools approach him and talk about Northmont’s players, they don’t talk about their play, they talk about their effort, their energy and their attitude.

“That is what has happened in the last couple of seasons is that the kids have really bought-in to the program and being a good teammate, giving 100 percent and have done a great job,” Broering said.

On the defensive side Broering said the defense has played lights out too, but he added that is hard to determine who the best players are because all of them are good.

Christian Cvetnic is a three-year starter at cornerback and defensive back Andrew Knick intercepted six or seven passes Saturday during the camp. Broering said Knick could have easily been the defenisve MVP last year because he played so well. Rod Moore, who Broering says is a dynamic and explosive player, returns at free safety as well as outside linebacker Eli Newburg.

“We have other kids stepping up like defensive back Shawn Hinegardner and linebacker Philip Quansah, defensive back Terrance Wright and Shaun Myers is back at inside linebacker and he is like the leader of the group,” Broring said. “Myers always knows what is coming and has done a great job too.”

Where the team lost most its depth was on both the defensive and offensive line. Broering said there are questions on both sides of the line that need to be addressed during two-a-days as far as who can play those positions.

Two-a-day practices start Aug. 1. Prior to that Northmont will host a Youth Football Camp this week and on Monday, July 22 the High School Camp takes place.

