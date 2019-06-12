Aaron Lewis to be inducted into Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Seventeen individuals and one historic team make up the inaugural Carnegie Mellon University Athletics Hall of Fame class.

Northmont grad Aaron Lewis is among the list of 18 honorees from 12 sports, anchored by a longtime athletics director, several All-Americans and the 1926 football team, which shutout previously undefeated Notre Dame.

The hall of famers, who were chosen from more than 100 nominations, will be inducted on campus this October.

“It has been exhilarating to go through our history and review the accomplishments of the giants who have made the Carnegie Mellon Athletics program what it is today,” said Director of Athletics Josh Centor. “Our history is rich, and we are excited to have the opportunity to celebrate it in this fashion.”

Below is the inaugural Hall of Fame class.

• Aaron Lewis (Football, Class of 2007)

• Earl Birdy (Administrator: Intramurals)

• Rebecca Fruehan Berty (Women’s Swimming, Class of 1996)

• Howard Harpster (Football, Class of 1928)

• Adam Hibshman (Men’s Soccer, Class of 2003)

• Rich Lackner (Athlete: Football, Class of 1979 / Coach: Football)

• Lisa Lightner Georgiana (Women’s Basketball, Class of 1989)

• Carolyn Lowe (Women’s Track and Field / Cross Country, Class of 1992)

• Andy Merson (Friend of the program / Men’s Swimming, Class of 1962)

• Ken Murawski (Football, Class of 1982)

• Buddy Overend (Administrator: Longtime Athletics Director, Class of 1909)

• Lauren Schmidt Bninski (Volleyball, Class of 2004)

• Mike Short (Men’s Track and Field / Cross Country, Class of 1985)

• Bill Soffa (Men’s Basketball, Class of 1961)

• Amy Staloch Salimian (Women’s Tennis, Class of 2008)

• Lloyd Yoder (Football, Class of 1927)

• Brian Zimmerman (Men’s Swimming, Class of 1992)

• 1926 Football Team

Aaron Lewis (Football, Class of 2007) Defensive back Aaron Lewis was a four-time UAA First-Team selection, UAA Rookie of the Year, a two-time D3football.com All-American, two-time ESPN The Magazine First Team Academic All-America, two-time Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III Southwest Football All-Star and a member of the D3football.com All-Decade Team. Lewis was named a finalist for the Draddy Trophy, now named the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes an individual as the top scholar-athlete in the nation. Lewis played a huge role in the Tartans’ 2006 undefeated regular season, as the team advanced to the second round of the Division III playoffs after winning its first playoff game since 1979. Lewis will go down as one of the best defensive players in Carnegie Mellon history after leading the team in tackles four consecutive seasons. He ended his career as the school’s all-time leader in total tackles (358), solo tackles (186), assisted tackles (172) and interceptions (15). Lewis also holds the single-season record with 115 tackles, which he set in 2005.

Nominations for the Carnegie Mellon Athletics Hall of Fame were solicited from the general public in November and accepted through Feb. 15. Candidates had to be five years removed from their final year of intercollegiate competition. A 12-member Hall of Fame selection committee, which included alumni, coaches, administrators, a member of the university’s board of trustees, a faculty member and a student, then evaluated the candidate pool and selected the inaugural class.

The class will be inducted during Homecoming Weekend Oct. 25-26. The Hall of Fame festivities will include an induction dinner on Friday, Oct. 25, and on-field recognition at the football game against Thiel College on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Tickets for the events will go on sale to the general public this summer.

