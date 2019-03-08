Knick places 6th at state wrestling tourney

COLUMBUS — Northmont junior Andrew Knick wound up placing 6th overall in the 145 pound weight class Saturday in the state wrestling tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

Against Damai Heard (41-11 overall) of Cincinnati LaSalle in the consolation quarterfinals Friday evening Knick scored a 2-1 victory after two 30 second tiebreaker periods.

In consolation semifinal Knick dropped a 9-3 decision to Daniel Segura of Dublin Scioto. In the match to determine 5th place Knick lost a close 6-5 decision to Daniel Patten of Stow-Munroe Falls to place 6th.

Knick opened the tournament with a 5-2 decision over Brady Pethlel of Lewis Center Olentangy. He then suffered a 16-3 loss by major decision to Bryce Andonian (33-1 overall) of Lakewood St. Edward.

That put Knick into the consolation bracket where he scored a 6-4 decision over Tommy Sear of Avon.

Two other Northmont state qualifiers were eliminated from the state wrestling tournament.

Bryan Heyward (220 pounds) won his first match of the tournament with an 8-5 decision over Riley Ucker of Dublin Coffman. Heyward then lost by a fall in 1:41 to Josh Bever of Ashland who improved to 51-1 overall.

In the consolation bracket Heyward lost a close 5-4 decision to Ethan Smegal (40-6) of Marysville to end his 2018-2019 senior season with an overall record of 40-9.

Heavyweight Seth Frantz, a junior, lost his first match at state by a fall in 1:19 to Jack Roesch (36-4) of Avon. In the consolation bracket Frantz lost by a fall in 0:59 to Daniel Bucknavich (44-2) of Grafton Midview. Frantz ends his junior season with an overall record of 42-8.

Andrew Knick scored a 5-2 decision over Brady Pethlel of Lewis Center Olentangy in the first round of the state wrestling tournament. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/03/web1_AndrewKnick-3.jpg Andrew Knick scored a 5-2 decision over Brady Pethlel of Lewis Center Olentangy in the first round of the state wrestling tournament. Photo by Tom Slentz