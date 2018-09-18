Harlow takes head coach job at Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Longtime Northmont head baseball coach Chuck Harlow who resigned in June after 39 years and 714 career victories, 36 at Dixie High School, agreed Monday night to take the head baseball coaching position at Brookville.

“This opportunity came along and I felt like I was ready for a new challenge,” Harlow said. “I am thrilled to become part of the Brookville High School Athletic Department and to have the opportunity to coach baseball.”

Some of his former players will serve as unpaid volunteer assistant coaches at Brookville.

“My volunteer assistant coaches are all former Northmont Players. Matt Miller, Braydon Focht and Zach Kirby,” Harlow stated. “I wish the kids and the coaches the best at Northmont. I am super excited for Coach Ross Kincaid and his staff at Northmont and look forward to watching their success through the media. Blue is the new green for me.”

Harlow served as Northmont’s head coach for 34 years, all of which were winning seasons. He is ranked No. 8 in career wins in the history of Ohio high school baseball. He was inducted into the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2012 he received the Mike Kelly and Don Donoher Award recognizing him as an Outstanding High School Coach in the Dayton area from the Dayton Agonis Club.

Under Harlow Northmont won five district championships, 13 sectional titles, 12 conference titles and twice reached the regional final. In 2011 the Thunderbolts lost to Lakota East 1-0 in nine innings in the regional final. Harlow retired from his teaching position at Northmont four years ago but continued to coach the baseball team until the spring of 2018.

“After coaching baseball at Northmont for 34 years, Brookville has offered me a new opportunity to join their coaching staff as the head coach of their baseball team,” Harlow added. “I thought I would round third and head for home after my time at Northmont, but, I look forward to this new opportunity. Brookville is a great community that supports their teams. My volunteer assistant varsity coaches are Norhmont alums and good friends that love baseball and have a great deal of knowledge about the game and how to teach it. We hope to continue the tradition of excellence that Brookville is known for.”

Former Northmont coach’s retirement short lived

