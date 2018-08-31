Thunder Classic in need of golfers

CLAYTON — The 2018 Thunder Classic Charity Golf Tournament that will take place on September 15 at 1 p.m. on the links of Meadowbrook at Clayton is still in need of players.

CLAYTON – The 2018 Thunder Classic Charity Golf Tournament that will take place on September 15 at 1 p.m. on the links of Meadowbrook at Clayton is still in need of players.

This event is organized by the Northmont Golf Parent Association (NGPA) and all proceeds benefit their scholarship fund and the Northmont Golf Program.

Get your foursome together and sign up today. Participation is limited to the first 96 golfers who register. This is sure to be the greatest show on turf. Organizers are graciously accepting hole sponsors and door prize donations as well. Tee prizes, door prizes, great food, good people, and great golf will be on display on September 15.

To download a registration form visit: http://bit.ly/2MH29lw

