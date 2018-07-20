Northmont to host charity basketball game

CLAYTON — The first ever Kenny Hayes charity basketball game, sponsored by 9teenWay and Be, will be played Saturday, July 28 at 6 p.m. at the Thunderdome at Northmont High School, 4916 W. National Rd., Clayton.

This game will feature some of Dayton’s finest talent: Kenny Hayes, Norris Cole, Daequan Cook, Chris Wright, Geron Johnson, Jaaron Simmons, and more with appearances from local stars and fellow European pros. Along with all of the excitement on the court, there will be raffles and giveaways for attendees that you don’t want to miss out on. All tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Children under 10 are free. Be sure to get your tickets early.

Hayes, a 2005 graduate of Northmont, averaged 19.1 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game at Northmont High School while shooting 46.0 percent from 3-point range and 85.0 percent from the free-throw line. He was named the 2005 GWOC Player of the Year and earned Third-Team All-State honors as a senior while a First-Team All-League selection. Hayes earned FanFile Magazine First-Team All-Area accolades and was named the Player of the Game at the District 9 All-Star Game.

Hayes is currently a professional basketball player for Büyükçekmece Basketbol of the Turkish Basketball Super League.

A Division II JUCO All-American in 2006-07 while playing at Cincinnati State Community College he was one of five finalists for the Division II Junior College National Player of the Year and OCCAC Player of the Year in 2007. He earned All-OCCAC First Team honors and District 12 First Team distinction and named the District 12 Tournament MVP. Hayes led Cincinnati State to a 26-5 mark, finishing third at the national tournament while averaging 23 points per game.

At Miami University during the 2007-08 season he averaged 12.3 points per game in all games and 14.3 in MAC games. He was one of four Red Hawks to play in all 33 games, tying a Miami single-season record for games played while starting 32 games and scored a career-high 30 points in a double-overtime game at Valparaiso.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact (937) 949-1434.

