Versailles beats Bolts in district quarterfinal

CLAYTON — Saturday’s intense heat and higher humidity took its toll on a Northmont team that appeared listless in the July weather. The same could not be said for Versailles.

The Tigers didn’t seem to mind the conditions as they went to post a 10-2 victory over the Thunderbolts to advance to the ACME district semifinal scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Northmont High School.

“Versailles played well and we didn’t,” said Northmont Assistant Coach Randy Monnin. “The better team won. From the start we were down and we acted like we didn’t want to play baseball today. The heat could have been a factor, but Versailles came to play baseball and obviously they did their job. Now it just makes our job all that much harder because we have to defeat Greenville and come back tomorrow and win two.”

With the loss the Thunderbolts were kicked into the loser’s bracket to face Greenville Technologies Inc. immediately following the loss to Versailles. GTI was scheduled to play at 10 a.m. against sectional champion Carroll, but the Patriots had to forfeit the game due to a lack of available players.

Versailles took a 2-0 first inning lead on a single by Andrew DeMange (4 for 4, 3 RBI), a RBI double by Zach Griesdorn (3 for 5, 6 RBI) and a run scoring single by Brayden Robinson. The Tigers added three more runs in the top of the second on a single by Zack Schlater, a walk by Adam Kramer, a RBI single by DeMange and a two RBI double by Griesdorn to deep left field.

DeMange singled in the top of the fourth, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. He scored on a ground out to second by Griesdorn to make it 6-0.

Northmont got two runs back in the bottom of the fourth. Will Miller hit a leadoff single to center and scored on a double to right center by Noah McGilton. Reagan Schommer followed with a single to right center to score McGilton.

The Tigers added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Ethan Kremer hit a leadoff single to center, Cole “Nelson” Prenyer drew a walk and Zack Schlater singled to load the bases. Adam Kramer hit a grounder to third with Noah McGilton firing the ball to Northmont catcher Vince Sarno to force out Kremer at home. DeMange belted a two out single to left to drive in Prenyer and Schlater for an 8-2 lead.

Versailles added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Prenyer drew a walk and advanced to second on a ground out. Kremer got hit by an errant pitch as did DeMange to load the bases. Griesdorn then singled to score Prenyer and Kremer to make it 10-2.

VERS 230 120 2 – 10 11 0

NMT 000 200 0 – 02 05 1

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

