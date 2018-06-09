Football All-Star game cut short

CENTERVILLE — Wild weather Friday evening kept pushing the kickoff back of the annual Miami Valley Football Coaches Association North vs. South All-Star game.

Originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. the start was pushed back to 8:30 p.m. or later with more thunderstorms causing the game to be suspended in the second quarter with the North leading 13-7.

Northmont Head Coach Tony Broering led the North squad with six of his players on the roster. Thunderbolts participating in the game included Logan Jewsikow, Tim Sexton, Jalen Hinton, Trace Jordan, Logan Kincer and Donavin Wallace.

Assistant Coaches for the North included Northmont Coaches Tom Adams, John Bass, and Mark Mays, Bob DeLong of Springfield Shawnee and Piqua Coaches Bill Nees and Rick Krecji.

Northmont was well represented Friday at the weather shortened MVFCA North vs. South All-Star game. Pictured standing left to right is Logan Jewsikow, Tim Sexton, Jalen Hinton, Trace Jordan, Logan Kincer and Head Coach Tony Broering. Kneeling is Donavin Wallace. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_All-Stars.jpg Northmont was well represented Friday at the weather shortened MVFCA North vs. South All-Star game. Pictured standing left to right is Logan Jewsikow, Tim Sexton, Jalen Hinton, Trace Jordan, Logan Kincer and Head Coach Tony Broering. Kneeling is Donavin Wallace. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind