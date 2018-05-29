Coaches recognized with OHSAA awards

COLUMBUS — Throughout the 2017-18 school year, the coaches associations of the sports sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association had the opportunity to select one of their own for an OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award. Recipients are recognized during the state tournament of their respective sport or at their annual coaches clinic.
The OHSAA congratulates the award winners and thanks them for their outstanding service to Ohio’s student-athletes. Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for others.
The OHSAA is proud to recognize the following coaches who received OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards during the 2017-18 school year. They include:
2017-18 OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award Winners
Girls Sports
Jennifer Music, girls basketball, Dublin Scioto High School
Sandy Debos, Girls cross country, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School
Allie Kinniard, field hockey, Lancaster High School
Larry McCoppin, gymnastics, Clayton Northmont High School & Troy High School
Marianne Utz, girls golf, Cincinnati Ursuline Academy High School
Russell Mackey, girls Lacrosse, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame High School
Pam Malone, girls soccer, Chagrin Falls High School
Liann Muff, softball, Mason High School
Dave Wharton, girls swimming and Diving, New Albany High School
Mary Kay Minder, girls tennis, Toledo St. Ursula Academy High School
Joe King, girls track and field, Rocky River Lutheran West High School
Scott Taylor, volleyball, Cortland Lakeview High School
None Selected, Girls Bowling
Boys Sports
Al Shumar, baseball, Cincinnati Aiken High School
Mark Romick, boys basketball, Hannibal River High School
Jeff McDaniel, boys cross country, Troy Christian High School
Brian Unk, boys golf, Columbus St. Charles High School
Tom Nugent, boys Lacrosse, Cincinnati Elder High School
Steve Thomas, boys soccer, Cincinnati Wyoming High School
Todd Boyle, boys swimming and diving, Pepper Pike Orange High School
Mike Teets, boys tennis, Cincinnati Sycamore High School
Mark Cook, boys track and field, Wapakoneta High School
Rich Washinko, football, Youngstown Boardman High School
Ben Barlow, ice hockey, Kent Roosevelt High School
Steve Funk, wrestling, Gibsonburg High School & Toledo St. John’s High School
None Selected, Boys Bowling
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU