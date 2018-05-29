Coaches recognized with OHSAA awards

COLUMBUS — Throughout the 2017-18 school year, the coaches associations of the sports sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association had the opportunity to select one of their own for an OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award. Recipients are recognized during the state tournament of their respective sport or at their annual coaches clinic.

The OHSAA congratulates the award winners and thanks them for their outstanding service to Ohio’s student-athletes. Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for others.

The OHSAA is proud to recognize the following coaches who received OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards during the 2017-18 school year. They include:

2017-18 OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award Winners

Girls Sports

Jennifer Music, girls basketball, Dublin Scioto High School

Sandy Debos, Girls cross country, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School

Allie Kinniard, field hockey, Lancaster High School

Larry McCoppin, gymnastics, Clayton Northmont High School & Troy High School

Marianne Utz, girls golf, Cincinnati Ursuline Academy High School

Russell Mackey, girls Lacrosse, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame High School

Pam Malone, girls soccer, Chagrin Falls High School

Liann Muff, softball, Mason High School

Dave Wharton, girls swimming and Diving, New Albany High School

Mary Kay Minder, girls tennis, Toledo St. Ursula Academy High School

Joe King, girls track and field, Rocky River Lutheran West High School

Scott Taylor, volleyball, Cortland Lakeview High School

None Selected, Girls Bowling

Boys Sports

Al Shumar, baseball, Cincinnati Aiken High School

Mark Romick, boys basketball, Hannibal River High School

Jeff McDaniel, boys cross country, Troy Christian High School

Brian Unk, boys golf, Columbus St. Charles High School

Tom Nugent, boys Lacrosse, Cincinnati Elder High School

Steve Thomas, boys soccer, Cincinnati Wyoming High School

Todd Boyle, boys swimming and diving, Pepper Pike Orange High School

Mike Teets, boys tennis, Cincinnati Sycamore High School

Mark Cook, boys track and field, Wapakoneta High School

Rich Washinko, football, Youngstown Boardman High School

Ben Barlow, ice hockey, Kent Roosevelt High School

Steve Funk, wrestling, Gibsonburg High School & Toledo St. John’s High School

None Selected, Boys Bowling

