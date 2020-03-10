Brookville’s Hamm qualifies for state meet

“If the road is easy, you’re likely going the wrong way.” -Terry Goodkind

The road certainly was not easy this past weekend for the Brookville Blue Devil wrestlers.

The team was operating in high gear coming off a top four finish in the state duals tournament, the team then reclaimed the SWBL league championship, and then advanced to the sectional tournament and brought home the championship after a 20 year drought. They entered the district tournament with nine sectional top four placing wrestlers and a ton of momentum.

Hobart Arena in Troy is spartan in appearance, colosseum like with the competitors surrounded by the admiring crowd as they step out onto the mats to compete.

Like Roman gladiators, the wrestlers must win to advance to the state tournament. A top four placing is necessary to travel to Columbus this coming weekend, it is pure competition.

Who wants to win? Three out of four of these wrestlers will end their year, here in Troy. For a senior wrestler, your wrestling career may come to a sudden end, right here in Troy.

Brookville’s Matt Hamm, a senior 220 pounder, accepted the challenge of competition. Entering the tournament with a 26-12 record, he won his opening round match with a 13-3 major decision.

He dropped his next match to the number one seeded wrestler and fell to the consolation rounds, there he won his next two matches and qualified for the medal round with a 4-2 overtime victory, and closed out by finishing in fourth place, as Brookville’s only state qualifier.

The team finished in ninth place as Troy Christian won the district and Xenia Legacy Christian was in second place. Allen East finished third.

Also competing in district wrestling for Brookville was freshman 106 pounder, Logan Jones. He got one wine and had two losses and finished the year with a very respectable 23-18 record. At 126 pounds Timmy Davis (freshman) went 1-2 and finished his year with a 22-23 record, again very respectable as a freshman.

At 138 pounds junior Brennon Moore went 1-2 and finished his year 23-14, well done young man!

At 145 pounds senior Devon Meyers, a state qualifier last year, lost his opening round to fall into wrestling purgatory, and came within two points of a top four finish. Devon went 4-2 for the tournament and finished in fifth place with a 17-9 win, he closes his season with a 26-7 record. He goes to Columbus as an alternate.

At 152 pounds sophomore Mason Starnes opened with a pin win but dropped his next match to the number two seeded wrestle, to go 2-2 and finished his year with a 27-15 record.

At 182 pounds senior Luke Williams sporting a gaudy 41-5 record. He lost his opening round match, pinned his next three opponents in the consolation round, but lost a heart breaking 3-2 qualifying match and finished in fifth place on, what else, a pin in 1:54. Williams joins Meyers as a state alternate with his fifth place finish. He finished his year with a 45-7 record.

Williams also finished his season with school records for most wins in a season and most pins in a season. Congratulations Luke.

Senior Jon Mitchell, at 285 pounds, is a very good wrestler in a year when there are many very good wrestlers in his weight class.

He went 1-2 for the weekend and finished his senior year with a 35-11 record.

Coach Sam Sampson and his Blue Devil wrestlers finished in ninth place in this district. This is not what he wanted, this is not what they wanted, but this team brought a degree of respectability and pride back to Blue Devil wrestling and they deserve our applause. Well done Blue Devils!

The “ol’ Coach,” and I, will travel once more to Columbus next weekend. We look forward to Tommy’s, and City Barbecue and seeing old friends and wrestlers from years past. We look forward to good times and wrestling competition at the highest level, but most of all, we look forward to cheering for Matt Hamm and celebrating his special weekend.

Well done young man! Good luck next weekend!

Support our schools, support wrestling, see you, on the mat … of course!

