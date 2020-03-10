Two Blue Devils on All-SW basketball teams

The All Southwest District Teams have been announced and Brookville High School landed two players on the boys’ team.

In Division III AJ Eller, a junior, was named to the second team. Manny Willis, a senior was named Honorable Mention.

Grant Whisman of Madison was D-3 Player of the Year. Jeff Smith of Madison was named Coach of the Year.

Boys’ regionals, girls’ Final Four set

The “Final Four” in all divisions have been set for the girls’ high school basketball state tournament this weekend. The games will be played at the St. John Arena on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus.

It all begins in Division II on Thursday as Dayton Carroll plays Beloit West Branch. Then Tri-Valley takes on undefeated Napoleon. The winners play Saturday at 10:45 a.m.

Thursday night it is Division IV as Cornerstone Christian takes on undefeated Fort Loramie. Then it is Beverly Fort Fry against Minster. The winners play at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Friday starts with Division III action as Elyria Catholic takes on Berlin Hiland. Then Africentric plays Anna. The winners play Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

Friday night it is Division I action as Newark takes on Glen Oak and undefeated Mt. Notre Dame of Cincinnati plays Toledo Notre Dame. The winners play Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

The boys’ Regionals take place this week with Divisions II, III and IV having games at UD Arena.

Division I is in Cincinnati at the Cintas Center at Xavier University, on Wednesday, March 11. The first semifinal at 6:15 p.m. pits Centerville against Cincainnati Moeller and the other is at 8 p.m. when Lakota East faces Cincinnati Lasalle. The final is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Division IV action took place on Tuesday with Jackson Center taking on Cincinnati Christian and then Fort Loramie against the Wellington School. The final is Friday at 7 p.m.

The Division II semifinals are on with Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

against Deer Park. Then Stivers takes on Anna. The finals are Saturday at 5 PM.

The Division II semifinals are on Thursday as Beechcroft takes on Alter and Trotwood-Madison takes on Thurgood Marshall. The winners play Saturday at 1 p.m.

