Carroll ends Lady Devils’ season

LEBANON – The Brookville Lady Devils basketball season ended at the hands of the Carroll Patriots, a final four team a year ago, in the Lebanon Division II Sectional.

The final score was 53-15. Carroll left little doubt as to the outcome from “the get go.” It was 18- 0 in the Patriots’ favor after the first period and the score was 27-0 before the Lady Devils scored.

Sarah Ochs led Carroll with 13 points as 10 different Patriots scored in the game.

Brookville played hard, as they have all season long. Diving for loose balls till the final horn.

In fact, Brookville showed just as much hustle as the Patriots, if not more considering the difference in talent level between the squads. That goes to show the heart and character of the young ladies on the team.

It starts with the seniors on the squad who set the tone. Bailyn Kimberlin and Jessica Brown both had never say die attitudes which will benefit them throughout their lives.

Scoring for Brookville had Kimberlin with seven, Emma Hinton four, and Jackie Fye and Brown scored two points each.

Successful seasons should not be defined solely on wins and losses. They should be defined on the life lessons earned by those who were coaching and playing on the team. In that sense, this was a very successful season for Brookville Lady Devils basketball.

By Bill Idle Sportswriter

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

