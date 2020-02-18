Brookville wrestling in top four in state

“Anyone who never fails, is someone who never tries,” is an old adage but absolutely true. Sometimes you must push the limits and find out what you’re capable of accomplishing.

The Brookville Blue Devil wrestling team traveled to the historic St. John’s Arena on the campus of the Ohio State University to compete in the state team duals tournament.

The wrestlers, via winning the regional team competition, qualified as one of the top eight teams in the state. This tournament differs from the individual state tournament which is held in March.

Brookville coach Sam Sampson and his young grapplers are nearing the end of a very good wrestling season. They have taken on all comers, wrestling Division I teams, ranked and unranked and competing in some very formidable tournaments against stiff competition. They feared no one, they respected all, they were ready!

The Blue Devils found themselves as the number five seeded team facing the number four seeded team Eastwood.

Freshman Logan Jones got the scoring started for the Blue Devils with a 34 second pin and six team points. Eastwood came back strong and won the next five matches to put Brookville into a big scoring hole. Devon Myers senior 145 pounder righted the ship with an 18-5 major decision. Gianni Carey followed with a pin for the win at 152. Chase Dyer senior 170 pounder, Luke Williams senior 182 pounder and Sadler Henson senior 195 pounder all followed with pins and six team points each. Matt Hamm kept the scoring going adding a decision at 220 pounds, with Jon Mitchell 285 pounds getting a forfeit.

The final score was Brookville 43 and Eastwood 28 for a very nice come from behind victory!

Brookville, grateful for the comeback win, next found itself pitted against Milan Edison who advanced via a 66-3 thrashing of their opening round opposition.

Brookville has seen Edison earlier in the year and knew their credentials and capabilities, they were a powerhouse.

The Blue Devils found themselves down big in team points as Edison started the action with 10 straight wins, guaranteeing the win and tournament advancement. They won 11 of the 14 weight classes as they won this contest 56-15 ending Brookville’s state team tournament.

Williams at 182 and Mitchell at 285 scored wins via pin for the Devils and Senior Hamm at 220 scored a decision 5-2.

Edison went on to win this state team championship 57-14, they were joined by Louisville (Division II), who defeated St. Paris Graham 34-30, and Lakewood St. Edward (Division I), which won 36-30 over Elyria.

It was a long ride back to Brookville after a full day of wrestling, but this team has every reason to hold their head high as few teams get to compete in this format and few Brookville teams have.

The SWBL tournament will be held this next weekend and this Brookville team should have enough firepower to compete, they have prepared well.

The SWBL tournament has been dominated by Brookville in years past and it will be up to this year’s team to accept that challenge and go after a league title.

Good luck Blue Devils!

Support our schools, support Wrestling, see you, on the mat…of course!