Top players shine as Bolts and Rams collide

CLAYTON — The top players from both schools scored plenty of points Friday when Northmont hosted Trotwood-Madison. After suffering a humiliating 86 point 153-67 loss at Trotwood on Jan. 28, the Thunderbolts played a more cohesive game at home.

Despite much improved team play the Thunderbolts still came up on the losing end, falling to the Rams 89-62.

“We challenged the kids all week. The only number that kept coming up was 86 and how it felt the first time getting beat by 86 points,” said Northmont coach Shane Kincer. “We stressed buying in to what the plan was – take care of the basketball; run the press breaker every single possession the right way and that would give us an opportunity.”

Jordan Smith led Northmont with 22 points, including a pair of dunks, while Patrick Ivory and Trent Freeman scored 17 each. The Rams were led by junior guard Courtney Blake with 26 points including five three-point field goals. Keontae Huguely had 24 with one trey; Carl Blanton, Jr. had 24 with two treys and Carter Mims tossed in 13 with one trey.

Northmont kept it close in the first half, trailing by eight after both the first and second quarters.

“We were only down eight points at halftime,” Kincer added. “They turned us over a few more times in the second half to stretch it out, but I couldn’t be more proud of the way the kids came out and competed. They followed what we asked them to do and we got a different result. We gave up 89 points this time and last time we got beat by 86.”

Trotwood pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Thunderbolts 22-11. Jordan Smith accounted for 10 of Northmont’s third quarter points.

The Rams smallest player, 5-foot, 5-inch Carter Mims helped scored six of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and Blake had seven to help keep the lead out of reach.

Northmont opens sectional tournament play on Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Wayne at 4:30 p.m. at Centerville High School.

T-M 19 44 66 89 – 89

NMT 11 36 47 62 – 62

Trotwood-Madison: Carl Blanton 9-3-24, Carter Mims 5-3-13, Keontae Huguely 10-2-24, Daylon Morgan 0-2-2, Courtney Blake 10-3-26. Totals: 34-13-89.

Northmont: Patrick Ivory 4-9-17, Todd Gregory 2-0-4, Andrew White 0-2-2, Jordan Smith 11-0-22, Trent Freeman 7-3-17. Totals: 24-14-62.

Three-point field goals: Trotwood-Madison 8 (Blake 5, Blanton 2, Huguely); Northmont 0.

Records: Trotwood-Madison 20-2 (13-0), Northmont 1-21 (1-12).

JV score: Northmont 58 Trotwood-Madison 50.

Jordan Smith scores over Carl Blanton, Jr. during the second quarter. Trent Freeman fights inside for a first half basket vs. Trotwood-Madison. Patrick Ivory drives inside as Keontae Huguely steps in to defend.

