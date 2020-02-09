T’bolts defeat tough Edgewood squad

CLAYTON — Senior Night saw Northmont face a tough Edgewood Cougars squad on Thursday during an evening when Thunderbolts wrestlers were raising funds for the Kieran Popp Memorial Scholarship (KAP for the Heart on Facebook).

The scholarship is dedicated to raising awareness about undiagnosed/underdiagnosed heart conditions and Sudden Cardiac Arrest in young adults. Popp, a former member of the Northmont wrestling team, died at age 23 due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

The highlight of the evening occurred when Andrew Knick (152 pounds) tied the school record for most career wins with his 161st victory. Knick won by a fall in four minutes and 38 seconds over Nolan Boyle to tie the record previously set by Jesse Walker who wrestled from 2007 to 2010.

“Andrew Knick has consistently won 40 matches per year since his freshman year,” said Northmont coach Scott Newburg. “He has been so consistent and placed sixth at state last year. He has always taken a step up. To win even 100 matches for a career is good, but when you get 161 with another 10 or 15 matches to go, that is unbelievable. I think he has a chance to break the single season win record (46 held by Jesse Walker) by the end of the season. He has done a great job. All our seniors this year have been good leaders. They are just great kids to be around.”

Northmont took a 6-0 lead when Drake Givens (106 pounds) won by forfeit.

Edgewood responded with Hector Yanez scoring a 14-3 major decision in the 113 pound match vs. Vince Perkins.

At 120 Jake Lange scored a 15-0 technical fall over Brennan Wilson to put the Cougars on top 9-6.

Edgewood increased its lead to 15-6 when Braden Flick (126) won by a fall ibn 2:27 vs. Christian Pendleton.

Northmont rallied when Ryan Stowers won by a fall in 39 seconds vs. Aiden Saleeba in the 132 pound match to cut the deficit to 15-12.

The Cougars took a nine point lead after Olathe Seigla (138) won by a fall in 3:07 vs. Noah Wilkins.

After Knick’s victory at 152 pounds put Northmont on top 24-21, James Wilson won by a fall in 3:40 in the 160 pound weight class match vs. Kyle Chasteen to boost the Thunderbolts’ lead to 30-21.

In the 170 pound weight class Payton Lupton won by a fall in 4:35 vs. Aiden Rader-Nagel to increase the lead to 36-21.

A double forfeit at 182 pounds left the score unchanged.

At 195 Bryce Asher won by a fall in 3:30 over Seth Lee to increase Northmont’s lead to 42-21.

Edgewood’s final victory came at 220 pounds where Radical Rothermel won by a fall in 1:11 over Jake Staley.

Heavyweight Seth Frantz won by forfeit to give Northmont a 48-27 victory.

“We had a good match tonight,” Newburg added. “We had a couple of matches last week that kind of a lot of our emotions away a little bit, so we might have been a little bit flat tonight. We had to get back up for the state duals coming up. Our freshmen are still coming along good. Payton Lupton did a good job tonight. He is so aggressive and wrestles hard all of the time. He has only wrestled for two years and doesn’t have the technique down, the body position or the mat awareness but he does a great job and goes out there and scores points and that’s all you can as for.”

Andrew Knick tied the school record for most career victories of 161 by pinning Nolan Boyle of Edgewood. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_AndrewKnick-3.jpg Andrew Knick tied the school record for most career victories of 161 by pinning Nolan Boyle of Edgewood. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Ryan Stowers won by a fall in 39 seconds vs. Aiden Saleeba of Edgewood. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_RyanStowers-3.jpg Ryan Stowers won by a fall in 39 seconds vs. Aiden Saleeba of Edgewood. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Payton Lupton won by a fall in 4:35 vs. Aiden Rader-Nagel in the 170 pound match. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_PaytonLupton-3.jpg Payton Lupton won by a fall in 4:35 vs. Aiden Rader-Nagel in the 170 pound match. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari