Devils holding canned good drive at game

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Athletic Department would like to invite the community to participate in a canned food drive for the Brookville FISH food bank.

If you plan to attend the Blue Devils vs. Franklin boys’ basketball game on Friday, Feb. 7, the department asks everyone to bring one or more of the following items.

“We will have a bin at the ticket booth available for you to put items in that will then be delivered to the food bank to replenish their supplies,” said Brian Sprada, Brookville High School Athletic Director.

Please note the list of items that the community is asked to donate includes: stuffing in box, body wash, potatoes in can, hand soap, sweet potatoes in can, deodorant – men’s or women’s, applesauce, shampoo and conditioner, chicken in can, gravy in packet or can, beef and chicken broth in cans, Manwich in can, peas in can and carrots in can.

For more information contact Brookville High School at 833-6761.

