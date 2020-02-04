Brookville loses in OT

BROOKVILLE – The Covington Buccaneers completely controlled an overtime session and defeated Brookville 67-60 at Covington last week. The loss dropped the Blue Devils record to 10-8 on the season.

Covington tied the game with 10 seconds left on a free throw but after a time out, Brookville missed a three-point attempt as the buzzer sounded that sent the game into OT tied at 56-all. Brookville had rallied from a 6-point deficit with 1:18 left to actually take the lead before the game tying free throw.

In the extra session the Buccs dominated the inside, getting three lay-ins, two of them on nice cuts to the hoop and the other on a nice drive through the lane. Kleyton Maschino had seven of his 14 points in the overtime for Covington. Brookville could only muster four points, all from AJ Eller who had a career scoring night with 33 points.

The real difference in the game was Covington shooting better and the Buccs getting much better scoring inside than Brookville could manage.

Brookville led 12-9 after the first period. Eller had 10 of the Blue Devils points and Manny Willis added two on free throws.

Covington controlled the second quarter outscoring Brookville 17-11. Kadin Presser had six for Covington, Zach Kuntz five for Covington. Brookville got three from Tommy Dafler with a hoop and free throw. Eller made four baskets for eight markers.

The Buccs led 39-37 after three periods. Spencer Brumbaugh had five for Covington. Brookville got five from Daniel Dominique, three each from Eller and Jack Stanoikovich, two from Sammy Dafler and one from Willis.

Trailing 55-49 with 1:18 to go Brookville put on a furious comeback. Eller made a pair of free throws at 1:13. Then after Dominique stole the ball he drove inside and made a lay-up at the 52 second mark. Brookville got the ball back, and working off a double high post set, Dominique fed Manny Willis on a cut to the hoop for a lay-up. Willis was fouled and hit the charity shot to give Brookville the lead at 56-55 with 39 seconds left.

However, Presser was fouled and made a free throw with 10 seconds left to tie the game. Brookville tried a desperation three from the corner as time expired sending the game into the extra four minutes of play.

This is when Covington took control and would end up with the win.

Covington had four players in double figures. Presser had 15, Marschino 14, Jake Hamilton 13, and Brumbaugh 10.

Brookville stats had Eller with a career high 33 points. Dominique had 10 points and four rebounds. Willis had nine markers and four boards. Stanoikovich had three points as did Tommy Dafler, who led the team in rebounds with seven and he added three assists. Sammy Dafler scored two and snagged four rebounds.

Brookville shot 42.6 percent making 23-of-54 shots, including 3-of-24 three-point shots. That means Brookville was 20-of-30 inside the arch.

Fourth quarter sparks Monroe

The Blue Devils played a very good defensive game last Friday at Monroe. Brookville had generated just enough offense and with sound defense led 28-25 heading into the final period of play.

However, the homestanding Hornets scored the first eight points in the final period and went on to down Brookville 43-37. The loss dropped Brookville to 10-9 on the season.

The little things that hurt Brookville the most in the game were turnovers, Monroe getting numerous second chance points, and Brookville seeing too many inside, close range shots not go through the hoop.

Brookville shot 39 percent on the night but turned the ball over 15 times. Monroe had eight players score in the game. Brookville had five players score but besides 23 from Eller, only 14 points were managed by the other Blue Devils.

Brookville jumped out to an 8-2 lead before the Hornets made it 10-4 after the first period. It was 18-15 at the half in Brookville’s favor.

However, the Devils did own a 17-9 lead with 3:50 left before the intermission.

Brookville took the three-point lead with 1:18 left in the third when Eller scored on a 15-foot jump shot and the ensuing free throw as he was fouled on the play.

A pair of free throws and an elbow jumper gave Monroe the lead early in the final period at 29-28. At the 5:44 mark Brookville was called for an intentional foul.

The Hornets’ Taylor made one free throw. On the ensuing possession, the Hornets got a loose ball, grabbed three offensive rebounds and finally hit a three pointer at the four-minute mark for a 33-28 lead.

Brookville’s Eller scored on a base line jumper and a free throw to cut the deficit to two points. However, a three-pointer by Debord and two free throws by Jeffers put the Hornets up seven with 50 seconds left in the game.

Brookville stats showed Eller with 23 points and five steals. Willis had seven markers and six rebounds, Dominique had four points, Sammy Dafler scored two points and grabbed six rebounds and Tommy Dafler had one point.

Brookville will host Franklin this Friday.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

