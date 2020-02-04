Lady Devils upend Blackhawks

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Lady Devils split a pair of games last week. The Lady Devils downed Mississinawa Valley 43-25 last Tuesday.

Brookville then lost to Valley View on Saturday by the score of 56-27. The Lady Devils are 3-18 with one game left in the regular season.

Brookville finished 0-12 in the SWBL Southwestern Division.

Brookville used a big second quarter to pull away from the Blackhawks and rolled to their third win. The most satisfying thing about the game was that Brookville played well, showing continued steps in the right direction. Also, with only two seniors on the squad, it was good to see both have good games.

Jessica Brown was strong with five points but nabbed several rebounds and was a strong force on defense altering numerous shots.

Bailyn Kimberlin played the best game of her career. Kimberlin was consistent throughout the game in all phases. She had a career high 19 points during the game. Her energy was outstanding and certainly a foundation for the underclassmen to observe and build on as the future comes upon them.

Kimberlin had six of the Devils points in the first frame.

In the second period Brookville allowed only four points and scored 13. Brown scored a basket, Hinton a pair of free throws, Kimberlin had a pair of hoops, and Malerie Ross had five markers.

Brookville extended the lead to 34-16 after three periods of play. Kimberlin continued her scoring onslaught with five points, including an old fashioned three-point play. Abby Edds and Emma Hinton each contributed a field goal in the frame as well.

In the final period Kimberlin scored four more and Edds had a two-point basket and a trifecta for the Devils points.

Leah Scholl led MV with eight points.

Brookville scoring showed Kimberlin with 19 points, Edds seven, Hinton six, Ross five, Jessica Brown five and Cassidy Stacy one.

Brookville got good minutes, especially with defensive intensity, from Jackie Fye, Allie Lamb, Ashlyn Miller, Taylor Lockard, Sophie Brooks and Danielle Winner.

The Lady Devils traveled to Valley View on Saturday and were defeated by a very good Spartan squad. The Spartans went on to win the SWBL Southwestern Division title.

Valley View scored the first six points and never looked back. Brookville did not get their first field goal until there was 2:45 on the clock in the second quarter. That basket made the score 25-8.

The Spartans were led by Aubrey Stupp with 22 points. Clair Henson added 12.

Brookville scoring showed Fye and Ross each with eight points. Kimberlin had five, Hinton four and Brown two.

The Lady Devil reserve squad has won 10 games on the season. Coach Lenny Cornett has a team made up of primarily freshman. They have played with either six or seven players the entire season and will finish with a winning record and have showed much improvement from the first practices in late October and from game to game. They have really showed great desire to play hard when they have been on the court. Ashlyn Miller and Abby Edds are sophomores on the team. The other players are freshman. They are Hannah Hoops, Lockard, Bri Bitorf, Brooks and Winner.

Brookville Lady Devils sophomore Malerie Ross goes up for this shot against Mississinawa Valley in a girls’ high school basketball game played last Tuesday at Brookville. Ross scored five points in the game. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_bhs-girls-1.jpg Brookville Lady Devils sophomore Malerie Ross goes up for this shot against Mississinawa Valley in a girls’ high school basketball game played last Tuesday at Brookville. Ross scored five points in the game.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

