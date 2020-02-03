Tri-Village holds off Northmont for 19th win

CLAYTON — Northmont girls played perhaps their best game of the season during a 57-49 loss Monday to Tri-Village on senior night.

The Lady Bolts couldn’t contain Patriots’ point guard Rylee Sagester who scored seven field goals, six from 3-point range, and buried seven free throws to lead Tri-Village with 26 points. Maddie Downing had 12 and Lissa Siler tossed in 10 to round out the attack.

Kaitlyn McCrary paced Northmont with 15 points while Dasia Turner and Gabby Kline had 10 each.

Trailing by five at halftime Northmont saw Tri-Village open up an 11 point lead early in the third quarter when Sagester buried back-to-back treys. McCrary countered with a 3-pointer and Gabby Kline came up with a steal. Unfortunately Northmont missed its third layup after the steal.

McCrary came up with another steal and scored to reduce the gap to 37-31. With just over four minutes left in the quarter Kamorah Rhylick scored a jump shot to make it a four point game.

Dasia Turner scored inside and after a Tri-Village turnover buried a trey at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 42-40 entering the fourth quarter.

The Lady Bolts kept the pressure on throughout the fourth quarter. Turner scored with 30 seconds left to keep Northmont within two 51-49.

Down the stretch Northmont was forced to foul sending Sagester to the free throw line three times. She converted all six shots to give the Patriots the eight point win as Tri-Village improved to 19-1 overall.

“We knew coming into the game Tri-Village would be a team that was one of our toughest opponents of the year,” said Northmont coach Bethany Kincer. “They have a great record. They play solid teams and have two great post players and Sagester on the outside who can knock down shots. I think we did a good job though. I think it is the hardest that we have played and our best effort as far as team oriented that we have played all year. I had seniors step up tonight and everyone else just kind of put their full effort out there for the seniors. It is exciting that we are playing this well heading into tournament.”

TRIV 18 31 42 57 – 57

NMT 15 26 40 49 – 49

Tri-Village: Rylee Sagester 7-7-26, Morgan Hunt 2-1-5, Trisa Porter 1-0-3, Andi Bietry 0-1-1, Lissa Siler 3-2-10, Maddie Downing 4-4-12. Totals: 17-15-57.

Northmont: Kaitlyn McCrary 6-0-15, Amari Bradford 4-0-8, Kamorah Rhylick 2-0-4, Dasia Turner 3-3-10, Gabby Kline 4-2-10, Ashley Besingi 1-0-2. Totals: 20-5-49.

Three-point field goals: Tri-Village 8 (Sagester 5, Siler 2, Porter); Northmont 4 (McCrary 3, Turner).

Records: Tri-Village 19-1, Northmont 6-14.

JV score: Tri-Village 63 Northmont 15.

Kaitlyn McCrary scored a trio of three point field goals against Tri-Village. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_KaitlynMcCrary-3.jpg Kaitlyn McCrary scored a trio of three point field goals against Tri-Village. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Amari Bradford scores inside as Rylee Sagester applies defensive pressure. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_AmariBradford-3.jpg Amari Bradford scores inside as Rylee Sagester applies defensive pressure. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Dasia Turner scores in the fourth quarter to cut the Tri-Village lead to 51-49. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_DasiaTurner-1.jpg Dasia Turner scores in the fourth quarter to cut the Tri-Village lead to 51-49. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

