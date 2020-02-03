Lady Bolts rout Miamisburg

CLAYTON — Northmont came out on the attack Saturday to take an 8-0 lead over Miamisburg and led 13-3 by the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

The Lady Bolts played solid defense and distributed the ball well to score a 49-32 victory to improve to 6-13 overall and 2-9 in conference play. Miamisburg dropped to 10-10 and 3-8.

Four of five Northmont starters scored during the first quarter while limiting Miamisburg to only one basket and one free throw.

Kaitlyn McCrary (13 points) came up with a steal on Miamisburg’s second possession and Gabby Kline (11 points) scored inside to put Northmont up 2-0. Dasia Turner had five first quarter points; Kline had four while McCrary and Amari Bradford had two to give the Lady Bolts a 10 point cushion entering the second quarter.

Anna Long buried a pair of treys and scored eight points in the second quarter and Dara Russo had three, but Miamisburg trailed by 14 at halftime.

The Lady Vikings outscored Northmont 10-8 in the third quarter but Northmont settled down to control the tempo in the final period to walk away with a solid victory.

“I think our defensive intensity today was the best it has been all year,” said Northmont coach Bethany Kincer. “We communicated well and switched it up a little bit playing man-to-man. That is something we have been working on in practice and working on our intensity without fouling. I just think we did a great job stepping it up defensively. Offensively, we did a good job picking up the pace of the game, shared the ball really well and gave it to the players that were scoring. We look forward to continuing that as we head into the last couple of games and then into tournament.”

MBG 03 14 24 32 – 32

NMT 13 28 36 49 – 49

Miamisburg: Anna Long 4-2-13, Dara Russo 3-1-7, Sparkle Leigh 2-1-5, Jalynn Carruth 1-0-2, Olivia Hammerle 1-0-2, Addison Frymoyer 1-0-3. Totals: 12-4-32.

Northmont: Kaitlyn McCrary 5-2-13, Amari Bradford 2-2-6, Tierra Freeman 1-0-2, Dasia Turner 4-1-9, Gabby Kline 5-1-11, Ashley Besingi 3-2-8. Totals: 20-8-49.

Three-point field goals: Miamisburg 3 (Long 2, Frymoyer); Northmont 1 (McCrary).

Records: Miamisburg 10-10 (3-8), Northmont 6-13 (2-9).

JV score: Northmont 42 Miamisburg 38

Gabby Kline scores on a fast break after a steal by Kaitlyn McCrary. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_GabbyKline-1.jpg Gabby Kline scores on a fast break after a steal by Kaitlyn McCrary. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Amari Bradford scores over Anna Long during the fourth quarter. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_AmariBradford-1.jpg Amari Bradford scores over Anna Long during the fourth quarter. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Kaitlyn McCrary led Northmont with 13 points vs. Miamisburg. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_KaitlynMcCrary-1.jpg Kaitlyn McCrary led Northmont with 13 points vs. Miamisburg. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

