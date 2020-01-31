Illness stricken T’bolts lose to Panthers

SPRINGBORO — With a lineup weakened by starters out with the flu virus Friday, Northmont lacked the offensive punch to record its second victory en route to losing its 17th consecutive game 67-52 at Springboro.

Ironically, the Panthers are the only team Northmont has defeated this season – a 49-37 victory in the opening game.

“We’ve had a rough week of practice. We had six guys out Wednesday with a flu sickness and a couple of them were still out today,” said Northmont coach Shane Kincer. “This is the second game in a row Jalen Coffey hasn’t been available; Andrew White was sick and Jordan Smith was sick and missed school today but started to feel a little better so he came tonight to try and support us. It’s kind of hard to replace a two-year starter that averages 13 points a game.”

The Panthers took a 12 point lead by the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 16 in the second before Northmont rallied to make it a nine point game at halftime.

Patrick Ivory (17 points) scored nine in the second quarter and Markus Allen (10 points) had seven points to help pull the Thunderbolts to within nine at the half.

Springboro went on a 12-0 run in the third quarter to pull away and Northmont never recovered.

“We got to within seven at one point in the first quarter, but we just couldn’t get any closer… couldn’t get over the hump,” Kincer added. “I thought I saw some good things out of some of our younger guys. Patrick Ivory played a great game and had 17 and Markus Allen had 10. I thought they both played really well. We are just going to go back and review the film and try to get some things fixed before we play Beavercreek, hopefully with a healthy squad on Tuesday night.”

Willieon Yates and Noah Moser led Springboro with 19 points each and Kahleel Trent had 13.

Stephen Kellum finished with 11 points for the Thunderbolts and Max Scott III scored nine, all in the fourth quarter.

NMT 08 24 34 52 – 52

SPRB 18 33 49 67 – 67

Northmont: Markus Allen 4-0-10, Patrick Ivory 7-2-17, Todd Gregory 1-1-3, Trent Freeman 1-0-2, Stephen Kellum 4-2-11, Max Scott III 3-1-9. Totals: 20-6-52.

Springboro: Kahleel Trent 6-0-13, Willieon Yates 7-3-19, Noah Moser 7-4-19, Brayden Newsome 1-0-2, Sam Feldman 3-2-8, Landon Palmer 1-0-2, Matt Yim 2-0-4. Totals: 27-9-67.

Three-point field goals: Northmont 6 (Allen 2, Scott 2, Ivory, Kellum); Springboro 4 (Yates 2, Moser, Trent).

Records: Northmont 1-17 (1-8), Springboro 8-10 (3-6).

JV Score: Springboro 45 Northmont 36.

Markus Allen scores from three-point range in the second quarter at Springboro. Patrick Ivory drives past Kahleel Trent to score inside while drawing a foul from Sam Feldman. Ivory sank the bonus shot to cut the deficit to 28-14. Stephen Kellum drives past Noah Moser during the third quarter.

