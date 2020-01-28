Former Blue Devils coach inducted into HOF

COLUMBUS – Doug Orange, who coached softball at Brookville for 13 years was recently inducted into the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Hall of Fame. The in duction came during ceremonies held Jan. 17 at the Hilton Columbus hotel in Easton.

Orange was 224-98 at Brookville with six SWBL titles, five Sectional titles, four District titles, and a pair of Regional titles.

He led Brookville to a pair of State “Final Four” appearances in softball in 2006 and 2007. Orange was named SWBL Coach of the Year six times.

“I am overwhelmed by all the support from my friends, former players and families in Brookville,” Orange said of the honor. “It is such a special place.

“Coaching and teaching there truly changed my life,” he added. “I am so blessed.”

Orange was recognized at the boys’ basketball game on Jan. 18 while visiting in the Dayton area from Florida.

Former Brookville softball coach Doug Orange was inducted into the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Hall of Fame on Jan. 17. Orange (left) is shown with his honor standing next to Bob Dadey, whom he was an assistant softball coach at Vandalia-Butler High School for many years. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_doug-orange-1.jpg Former Brookville softball coach Doug Orange was inducted into the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Hall of Fame on Jan. 17. Orange (left) is shown with his honor standing next to Bob Dadey, whom he was an assistant softball coach at Vandalia-Butler High School for many years. Contributed

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

