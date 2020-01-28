Former Brookville coach Davis passes away

PLAINFIELD, IND. – Brookville lost a good friend, a good teacher, and a good football coach recently when Kermit Davis passed away in Plainfield, Ind. at the age of 94 on Jan. 11.

Davis was a history teacher in the junior high and middle school at Brookville for years. He was the Head Football Coach for 11 years from 1959 until 1969. Davis was the second longest tenured football coach for the Blue Devils. Only Mike Hetrick, the current coach, has more years at the helm of the Blue Devils Football program.

Davis’s best season was the 1966 team that went 8-2 and finished runner-up in the SWBL. Brookville lost to Northmont and to Milton-Union in a controversial contest in which the game-winning touchdown was called back by a suspiciously late penalty flag. That team was explosive on offense and featured the legendary “Blue Beret” defense. He also coached in the famous 1967 0-0 tie against Oakwood. The SWBL back then featured the big schools of Vandalia-Butler, Trotwood-Madison, Northmont, and West Carrollton.

Davis moved to Plainfield and had only one losing season in 17 years as Head Football Coach of the Red Pride. He later explained that Plainfield was in a league of all similar sized schools, where Brookville was not.

Davis was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Davis was a member of an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. His funeral was held last weekend and he will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of over 60 years Jean, sons Kelley and Kyle, and several grandchildren.

