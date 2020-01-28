Lady Devils battle hard, still drop three

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Lady Devils continue to play hard and are showing improvement but unfortunately did not crack the win column last week despite the efforts. Brookville lost games to Franklin-Monroe, Bellbrook and Franklin.

Despite this, the charges of Stephany Hawkins give great effort and opposing coaches are quick to point this out after every game.

Brookville lost to Franklin Monroe 61-21. It was a barrage of three pointers for the Jets in the game. FM drained 11 baskets from long distance in putting up 61 points. Corina Conley was the ring-leader for the Jets. Conley scored 28 points and had a “Texas Hat Trick,” making six three-pointers during the game. Belle Cable had 10 points and a pair of trifectas. Stella Shellabarger added 11 points and had the “Hat Trick” with three long distance shots.

Brookville scoring shows Cassidy Stacy with 10 points. Malerie Ross four, Bailyn Kimberlin three, Emma Hinton two and Danielle Winner scored two. Winner scored her first varsity point in the game.

The score was 13-4 after the first period, Conley had 11 points including three trifectas for the Jets. Malerie Ross had all four Brookville markers.

FM made five threes in the second frame and led 33-10 at the break. Cassidy Stacy had every one of the Blue Devils six points in the stanza.

Bellbrook defeated Brookville 60-12.

Bailey Zerby led Bellbrook with 16 points, Brooklyn Hall added 11 for the Golden Eagles. The Eagles played all 15 players and the subs had plenty of court time, as 13 of the 15 Bellbrook players scored.

At Franklin on Saturday the Wildcats downed Brookville 50-32. The Cats led by 19 at the half, so Brookville won the second half, a positive sign against an SWBL Southwestern Division foe.

The big difference in the game was Jordan Rogers of Franklin. Rogers tallied 25 points, including 13-of-14 from the foul line. Franklin was 19-of-20 overall from the charity stripe. Brookville was 5-of-10 from the foul line.

The second half Brookville actually outplayed Franklin. They outscored the Cats 22-21, but had numerous shots rim out. Brookville never did get closer than 11 but did have several opportunities to do so and shots did not fall. Therefore, lots of positives can be taken from the game.

This Brookville team, even though they have only two wins in 19 games, is showing improvement.

Scoring showed Rogers with a game high 25 for Franklin and Brook Stover added eight points.

Brookville saw Jessica Brown score 11 points. Abby Edds drained a pair of trifectas and had seven markers. Jackie Fye scored five. Kimberlin, Hinton, Ross, and Allie Lamb each had two points. Stacy scored one point.

Brookville has only three games left in the regular season, including a game against Mississinawa Valley on Tuesday night. The Lady Devils are at Valley View on Saturday and finish the regular season against Twin Valley South in Brookville next Tuesday.

Brookville junior Cassidy Stacy attempts this shot during Saturday’s girls’ basketball game at home against Franklin-Monroe. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_lady-devils-1.jpg Brookville junior Cassidy Stacy attempts this shot during Saturday’s girls’ basketball game at home against Franklin-Monroe.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

