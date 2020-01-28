Devils split pair of games

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Blue Devils split a pair of games last week action at Brookville. Brookville is now 10-7 overall and 3-5 in the SWBL Southwestern Division. Brookville lost to Oakwood 57-45 on Friday. Saturday Brookville edged Milton-Union in a thrill packed game 50-48.

The loss to Oakwood all but eliminated Brookville from the SWBL title race, but the Blue Devils can have a major say so in who ends up capturing the Southwestern Division as Brookville plays every one of the contenders once more with the exception of Oakwood. Currently Franklin has two division losses. Oakwood and Monroe have three losses each and Bellbrook four losses.

In Oakwood’s win on Friday the Lumberjacks spent the game spreading the court on offense and then behind the quick athletic skills of Darren Rubin and Daniel Hu worked the ball for open opportunities and for good passes to Gavin Pryor underneath for baskets. Oakwood led after every stop.

Brookville had jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead behind two baskets by AJ Eller and a hoop by Tommy Dafler.

However, Oakwood then began to find the range and behind eight points by Rubin, and four each from Hu and Pryor took the lead at 16-11 after the first eight minutes. Eller had six and Tommy Dafler five for Brookville.

Brookville cut an eight-point deficit from 19-11 to 27-26 with two minutes left in the first half. Oakwood ended the half with seven straight points to take an eight-point lead into the intermission. HU made two free throws surrounded by a basket and trifecta by Rubin for the half time lead.

Oakwood extended the run to begin the third period scoring the first five points and nine of the first 10 points to build a 43-27 advantage.

Eller ended the huge run for Brookville by hitting a 10-foot jumper in the lane at the 2:43 mark. It ended a drought of 7:26 between field goals for Brookville. There was a Tommy Dafler free throw during the drought. The total run by Oakwood was 16-1. That basically decided the game as the Blue Devils never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

In the final period using the spread to perfection Oakwood worked the ball, mostly with Rubin and Hu controlling the sphere, to get open shots on drives and quick passes to Pryor underneath.

The Blue Devils battled hard but could not overcome to the Jacks discipline and quickness.

The stats showed Oakwood shot 56 percent at 22-of-39 during the game. Oakwood outrebounded Brookville 28-15. Brookville made 16-of-46 shots for 35 percent, including 5-of-23 three-point attempts.

The Lumberjacks were led in scoring by Rubin with 19 and Hu with 17.

Points for Brookville had Eller with 17, Tommy Dafler eight, Sammy Dafler seven, Daniel Dominique and Manny Willis four each, Jack Stanoikovich with three and Noah Florkey with two. Sammy Dafler had four assists and Willis snagged eight rebounds.

Saturday was a thrill packed affair at Brookville where the Blue Devils rallied from eight down in the final five minutes to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat agains the Milton-Union Bulldogs.

Brookville led 10-9 after the first eight minutes of play. Brookville extended the advantage to 25-21 at the half.

The Bulldogs gained some control in the third frame eventually tying the game at 36 heading into the final stanza.

Then came the frantic fourth period of play. The Bulldogs were in control the first three minutes of the stanza. Milton scored the first six points and led 42-36. Trailing by six, the Blue Devils scored six of the next eight points to pull within two as Willis scored two baskets and Eller the other hoop. The score was now 44-42.

Here a technical foul was called on a Bulldog player. Eller made two foul shots on the technical and another pair when he was fouled on the possession.

Brookville led 46-44. Milton scored on a free throw and then a three pointer by Lavy to lead 48-46 with only 36 seconds left in the game.

The Blue Devils took the lead as Eller drained a three with 19.6 on the clock. It was 49-48 Brookville.

Milton missed a shot and Brookville’s Dominique grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 1.1 on the clock. Dominique hit one free throw for the final margin of 50-48.

The Bulldogs shot 39.5 percent on 17-of-43 including 5-of-10 behind the arch. The ‘Dogs made 9-of-18 charity shots. Brookville shot 39.5 percent also making 17-of-43 tries. The Devils made 5-of-17 three point tries and 11-of-15 free throws. That is how even the game was.

The Bulldogs had a pair in double figures, Sam Case with 14 and Justin Randall with 10.

Blue Devils stats showed Eller with 24 points. Dominique had arguably his best game as he scored 10 points and snagged 12 rebounds. Willis added nine points, Tommy Dafler three, Joel Fye two and Nathan Lightcap two.

Brookville will be at Monroe on Friday and at Bellbrook next Tuesday.

Brookville senior Tommy Dafler appears to be fouled on this play during last Friday’s 57-45 loss at home to Oakwood. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_blue-devils-1.jpg Brookville senior Tommy Dafler appears to be fouled on this play during last Friday’s 57-45 loss at home to Oakwood.

By Bill Idle Sports Writer

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.

Reach this writer at Williamidle5@gmail.com.