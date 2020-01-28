Boys swim team wins divisional title

TROTWOOD — Northmont boys swimming captured its second consecutive divisional championship on Saturday at the Greater Western Ohio Conference swim meet held at the Trotwood Aquatic Center.

In the National Division, Northmont won over Lebanon, Springboro, Miamisburg, and Trotwood. In the overall GWOC meet, the boys were 3rd behind powerhouses Centerville and Beavercreek.

This was the best showing ever for the Thunderbolts at the GWOC swim meet. The Lady Bolts were 4th in the National Division and they posted many personal best times at the meet.

The boys were only off the school record by two seconds in the 200 yard medley relay placing 5th with Jonah Mergler, Cameron Roberts, John Hoyng, and Kyle DeLano.

The ladies started off the meet with a best time in their 200 yard medley relay placing 13th with Lindsey Dresnek, Grace Brown, Phoebe Caraway, and Abby Gutierrez.

The top finisher of the meet for the Bolts was sophomore Kyle DeLano placing 4th in the 50 yard freestyle and 6th in the 100 yard freestyle.

Sophomore John Hoyng placed 7th in the 100 yard butterfly and 8th in the 50 yard freestyle.

Sophomore Cameron Roberts was 8th place in the 200 yard freestyle and 9th in the 100 yard breast stroke.

Junior Jonah Mergler placed 8th in the 100 yard backstroke and 12th in the 200 yard Individual Medley.

Senior captain Joey McKarns placed 12th in the 100 yard breast stroke and 14th in the 50 yard freestyle.

Junior Cole Rife placed 15th in the 50 yard freestyle and 16th in the 100 yard backstroke.

On the ladies side, senior captain Lindsey Dresnek had the highest finish in the 100 yard backstroke placing 14th.

Freshman Grace Brown placed 15th in the 100 yard freestyle and 18th in the 50 yard freestyle.

Senior Abby Gutierrez placed 17th in the 500 yard freestyle.

Junior Phoebe Caraway placed 18th in the 100 yard freestyle and 19th in the 50 yard freestyle.

In the 200 yard freestyle relays, the girls took 12th place with Jasmine Johnston, Anna Fliegner, Rhylea Tarront, and Jocelynn Clark and the boys were 8th place with Tyler Gaffin, Cole Rife, Jonah Scoville, and Joey McKarns.

The last events of the evening were the 400 yard freestyle relays. Phoebe Caraway, Abby Gutierrez, Lindsey Dresnek, and Grace Brown placed 11th with another personal best time of the season.

The boys had their best finish with 4th place and just missed the school record by 3 tenths of a second with Jonah Mergler, John Hoyng, Cameron Roberts, and Kyle DeLano.

The boys B relay finished close behind in 7th place with Tyler Gaffin, Cole Rife, Jonah Scoville, and Joey McKarns.

The Bolts will get next weekend off to rest before the start of the state tournament.

The boys will swim at sectional on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. and the ladies will swim on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. Both meets will be held at the Trotwood Aquatic Center.

